Earnings season rolls on with over 900 companies reporting this week including some of the key FAANG companies plus many of the hot growth stocks.

Among them will be many consumer-based companies, including retailers.

Is the consumer still spending?

How does the tariff picture and the upcoming holiday season impact the earnings outlook?

If you want to know how the consumer is holding up, tune into these 5 earnings reports.

5 Key Consumer Stock Earnings Charts

1. Estee Lauder EL has one of the best charts of the week. It hasn’t missed in 5 years. Shares are trading near the 5-year highs and have gained 46% year-to-date. Is this too hot to handle?

2. Yeti YETI has been one of the hottest stocks of the year with shares up 111% year-to-date. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 30. It has beat every quarter since its 2018 IPO. Will it do so again?

3. Wayfair W has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares are off their 2019 highs and are up just 11.7% year-to-date which is under performing the S&P 500 which is up 21%. Wayfair still isn’t expected to see positive earnings this year, however.

4. Funko FNKO declared that it was “recession-proof” last quarter as it makes a lot of collectibles, which Funko believes consumers will continue to buy even in tough times. Shares have sunk 30% over the last 3 months, however. It hasn’t missed since its 2017 IPO. Is this a buying opportunity?

5. Alibaba BABA has beat 4 quarters in a row but shares have stalled over the last 2 years. Although, year-to-date, they’re up 29% which is out performing the S&P 500’s 21%. Are the worst fears about the tariffs and trade war already priced in?

[In full disclosure, the author of this article owns FNKO in her personal portfolio.]

