5 key lawmakers to watch as Congress sets ground rules for Trump impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON – The vote Thursday on a House resolution laying out the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump seems like a foregone conclusion.

At least 218 Democrats already have signaled their support for moving forward with the measure, enough to ensure its passage. The resolution is not an endorsement of whether Trump should be impeached but rather the establishment of ground rules to gather facts and interview witnesses that would help determine whether he committed an impeachable offense.

Still, the vote on the eight-page resolution that outlines the next phase of the impeachment inquiry is the first opportunity for House members to demonstrate whether they think the process is legitimate since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the formal impeachment inquiry Sept. 24.

It won't be a straight party-line vote.

The overwhelming majority of Democrats are expected to support it but up to a dozen moderates in the party representing districts Trump won in 2016 could break away and oppose it. Almost every Republican is expected to oppose it but a few, especially those who are not running for re-election, could decide to support it.

The inquiry centers on the administration's efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating 2020 political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in exchange for foreign military aid approved earlier by Congress.

Critics have said the president abused the power of his office by making the demand but Trump has described the conversation as "perfect," and his allies say he was right to demand that an ally address corruption as a condition of receiving the $400 million in military aid.

As the House prepares to vote on the impeachment resolution Thursday, here are some key lawmakers to watch:

The Rising Star

Pelosi launched the inquiry but New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, 49, who chairs the Democratic Caucus, is responsible for making sure it passes the House.

The blunt-spoken, Brooklyn-born lawyer who has championed criminal justice reform during his four terms in Congress, has framed Thursday's vote as one of "conscience."

Under the process being implemented, "the time table and the votes that we take will be dictated by the facts and the truth and nothing else," he told reporters Tuesday. "We'll see what happens on Thursday. But, history will be watching to determine who we all are going to proceed and will be the ultimate judge of our conduct."

It will also be the latest test for Jeffries' ability to rally the caucus, an important mile marker for a rising Democratic star who has been mentioned as Pelosi's eventual successor to lead the party.

The Reluctant Democrat

For nearly three decades, Democrat Collin Peterson has represented his sprawling, rural Minnesota district that stretches from Iowa to Canada with the same conservative, agrarian-minded perspective of his constituents.

Peterson, 75, who chairs the House Committee on Agriculture, is among a handful of Democrats who have yet to endorse the impeachment inquiry and are not expected to support the resolution Thursday.