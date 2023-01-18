5 key questions we still don't know about Biden's documents

WASHINGTON — The revelation of classified documents at the home and former personal office of President Joe Biden has turned into a White House crisis, blunting the president's momentum from the midterm elections and handing Republicans new attacks.

Adding to the blowback has been the inability – or unwillingness – of the White House to answer several basic questions about the handling of the documents, which date back to the Obama administration when Biden served as vice president.

Here are five of the most significant questions that remain unanswered:

1. Why didn't the White House publicly disclose the documents immediately?

Perhaps the most perplexing question remains why the White House did not publicly disclose the classified documents immediately when they were found at both locations.

Instead, the White House waited until CBS News first reported the discovery on Jan. 9 to confirm that a batch was found Nov. 2 – days before the midterm elections – at the president's former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

And yet, upon confirming one batch of documents, the White House did not reveal the president's personal attorneys found additional documents Dec. 20 at Biden's garage in Wilmington, Delaware. That disclosure only came days later – again – following media reports.

Then on Saturday, the White House confirmed an additional five pages of classified material were found in an adjacent room of Biden's garage. Two days before, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, when asked about the search, said "you should assume that it's been completed."

President Joe Biden pauses as he meets with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ORG XMIT: DCCK110

Biden's attorneys say they notified the National Archives immediately after the Nov. 2 discovery and the Justice Department after the Dec. 20 finding. When pressed about the lack of timely transparency, the White House has defended itself by pointing to the Department of Justice's initial review of the documents, which has now turned into a special counsel investigation.

Bob Bauer, one of Biden's personal attorneys, said the president's lawyers "have attempted to balance the importance of public transparency where appropriate" with the "established norms and limitations" to protect the investigation's integrity. "These considerations require avoiding the public release of detail relevant to the investigation while it is ongoing."

Yet, the White House hasn't explained how an immediate public confirmation of the documents would have interfered with the Justice Department's work.

2. Have all the documents been discovered?

It's unclear whether all the Biden documents are now found or whether more could turn up.

Following the first discovery of classified documents in November at the Penn Biden Center, Biden's attorneys adopted a protocol to suspend the search and notify the Justice Department when future documents are found.

As a result, Biden's lawyers can't guarantee that more documents won't turn up.

"Adhering to this process means that any disclosure regarding documents cannot be conclusive until the government has conducted its inquiry," Bauer said.

The White House has said Biden's attorneys have completed searches at Biden's beach home at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. and Wilmington. But it's unclear whether additional searches could be in store for other locations tied to Biden.

Jean-Pierre offered no insight Tuesday when asked whether all classified documents tied to Biden are now back in possession of the National Archives.

"When it comes to the Department of Justice, when it comes to legal matters, when it comes to legal issues, we have been very clear that we are not going to comment, we are not going to politically interfere," Jean-Pierre said.

3. Exactly how many Biden documents have been found?

We still don't have a figure.

The White House counsel office has described a "small number" of classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center, which Biden used after the Obama administration ended, and Biden's home, but officials have not provided a precise tally.

The lack of clarity is yet again, according to Biden's lawyers, because of their protocol to stop a search and bring in the Justice Department when a document is first located.

"It is for this reason that the President’s personal attorneys do not know the precise number of pages in the discovered material, nor have they reviewed the content of the documents, consistent with standard procedures and requirements," Bauer said.

US President Joe Biden steps off Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 16, 2023. - Biden returned to Washington after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Multiple media outlets, including CNN, reported the initial batch of documents found at the Penn Biden Center amounted to 10 documents. And although the White House hasn't said how many documents were found in Wilmington, officials confirmed six documents were discovered last week in a room next to the garage. (In addition to the five pages of classified material disclosed Saturday, one page was found last Thursday.)

4. What's in the documents?

One of the biggest mysteries is the documents itself.

The White House has not provided any details on the contents of the classified materials or what subjects or nations they involve.

CNN reported the materials uncovered at the Penn Biden Center included U.S. intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom. Neither the administration nor the Justice Department has confirmed these findings.

The access road to President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, is seen from the media van Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

5. How did the documents get to Biden's home and office?

The White House has not said how classified documents that should have been turned over to the National Archives ended up in Biden's personal office and home.

Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said the documents were "inadvertently misplaced" and called the situation a "mistake," but there's been no explanation as to why it happened.

The Presidential Records Act, passed by Congress in 1978 after the Watergate era, requires presidents to preserve their records while in office and turn them over to the National Archives when they leave. In this case, Biden was an outgoing vice president, but the same law is applicable.

Could the classified documents found at the two locations simply be the result of a sloppy and hastily performed transition by Biden's vice president's office? The White House hasn't said either way.

Who had access to Biden's home and former office remains unclear as well. While Biden restored visitor logs for the White House after he entered office, the administration does not track visitors to the president's personal residence.

