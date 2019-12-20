5 key takeaways from the 6th Democratic debate

Seven Democratic candidates gathered in Los Angeles Thursday night for the final debate of 2019. With the first primary contest six weeks away, the presidential hopefuls attempted to push through the impeachment news and holiday season distractions to make their marks with voters. The night was marked by spirited attacks on one of the frontrunners, discussions of age and race and a deep dive into climate change that activists had been clamoring for since the debates began back in June.

Here are five takeaways from the night:

Buttigieg on the defensive

After a steady rise in the polls, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg was expected to be a target of his rivals in the previous debate last month. He escaped unscathed then, but wasn’t as lucky this time.

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders went after Buttigieg over his courting of wealthy donors, including at a swanky Sunday night fundraiser in Napa Valley.

“So the mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900 a bottle wine,” said Warren. “Think about who comes to that. He had promised that every fundraiser he would do would be open door, but this one was closed door. We made the decision many years ago that rich people in smoke-filled rooms would not pick the next president of the United States. Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States.”

Buttigieg’s response was that he’d welcome the financial support of anyone who wanted to defeat President Trump. He said he was the least wealthy person on the stage, and that Warren, who has sworn off high-dollar fundraisers for her presidential campaign, raised money from large donors in her Senate race.

Later, Sen. Amy Klobuchar attacked Buttigieg over his failed race for Indiana state treasurer in 2010, when he was defeated by 25 points. Klobuchar has campaigned on her own electability in Midwestern swing states, based on winning in every congressional district in Minnesota, including those won by Trump.

Oldest candidates dismiss question of age

With the three leading candidates for the 2020 Democratic nomination having a combined age of 225 — and another candidate in his 30s — the question of age, which had been skirted in previous debates, finally arrived front and center.

One of the debate’s moderators, Politico’s Tim Alberta, noted that former President Barack Obama recently said that, in politics, old white men are reluctant to make room for younger, more diverse candidates.

“Senator Sanders, you are the oldest candidate on the stage,” Alberta said.

“And I’m white as well,” Sanders joked, before pivoting to issues the Vermont senator thought were more important: wealth inequality, health care and climate change.

Biden, 77, ducked a question about whether he would run for a second term if he wins next year.

“No, I’m not willing to commit one way or the other,” Biden said. “Here’s the deal: I’m not even elected to one term yet. Let’s see where we are. Let’s see what happens.”

Warren, the youngest of the three at 70, would still be the oldest president ever inaugurated. President Trump is 73.

“I’d also be the youngest woman ever inaugurated,” Warren quipped, drawing perhaps the biggest applause of the evening.

A lack of diversity on stage

Thursday night’s debate was the first not to include an African-American candidate. Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out of the race earlier this month and Sen. Cory Booker failed to qualify. It also lacked a Hispanic candidate after former Housing secretary Julian Castro failed to qualify for the second straight month. As the only minority on stage, entrepreneur Andrew Yang was asked what message the lack of racial diversity sent to viewers and voters.

“It’s both an honor and disappointment to be the lone candidate of color on the stage,” Yang said.

Yang said that he missed Harris and that he believed Booker would qualify for the next debate. Yang attributed the lack of racial representation on stage to income inequality and the influence of campaign contributions.

“Fewer than 5 percent of Americans donate to political campaigns. You know what you need to donate to political campaigns? Disposable income,” he said, garnering applause from the audience before pivoting to his pitch for universal basic income.