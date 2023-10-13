5 key takeaways from the Doug Burgum town hall in N.H.: Here's what he would focus on as president

EXETER, N.H. − Doug Burgum has a lot to say, but not much time to say it.

The GOP presidential candidate and current North Dakota governor trails in the polls with less than a month until the third Republican debate and a little more than three months until a New Hampshire primary is anticipated in late January.

Burgum, 67, is one of the lesser-known GOP contenders. He is lagging behind in recent polling at just 1% as of Oct. 2, according to a Morning Consult survey. He is tied with presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott , R-S.C., and is ahead of Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The North Dakota governor was the final candidate to qualify for the last Republican debate.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

But he's surging forward with his campaign and pushing an agenda he thinks will make the U.S. stronger and Americans happier.

"When we announced on June 7 that we were running this year, we said there's three things we're going to focus on − the economy, energy and national security," Burgum said Friday morning at a New Hampshire town hall sponsored by the USA TODAY Network.

Burgum has been an underdog before

First entering politics as a gubernatorial contender in 2016, Burgum was seen as a long shot trailing by 49% in the GOP primary. But voters chose the underdog candidate who went on to win the governor's race by 20%.

While voters say his message resonates and differs among the other contenders in the Republican field, they aren't sure he has what it takes to make it to the White House.

"Unfortunately, I still have this thing in the back of my head though − the man's at 2%, where is he going to go with this?" said John Sweeny, 74, after hearing Burgum speak Friday morning. A retired appellate judge, Sweeny traveled to Exeter from the Hudson Valley in New York to see Burgum.

Burgum: 'Addiction is everywhere in our country'

Burgum said addressing the addiction crisis would be a top priority in his administration, as it affects every family, community and business throughout the United States.

The issue is personal for Burgum and his wife, who struggled with addiction for more than two decades. She entered recovery and later made the decision to come forward and open up about her experience.

"This is not a Republican problem. It's not a Democrat problem. Addiction doesn't discriminate," he told town hall guests.

Burgum said he would treat addiction and mental health as a health care issue, ensuring there's a reimbursement system that supports mental health and that jails can serve as proper healthcare facilities to provide services needed to those struggling.

"We're working to break that cycle. It'll make our community safer. It's going to break the cycle and guess what fiscal conservatives? It costs a lot less," he said.

Burgum on technology, innovation and energy

Burgum said, as president, he would address current environmental and energy policies saying the country's top leader should understand the intersection of the economy, technology and innovation on energy production.

In North Dakota, Burgum said the state has set a goal to become carbon neutral by 2030 with no new mandates or regulations.

"We're doing that through innovation, not regulation," he said.

He said failing energy policies are taking away American jobs and outsourcing them to China.

"If we think that somehow we're going to save the environment by outsourcing our dependence to them (China)... we're in a cold war with China, absolutely we are and then we increase our dependence on them," Burgum said at the New Hampshire town hall.

Burgum: 'Serving the customer'

The North Dakota governor and former businessman touted his experience in the governor's office and working for the everyday American.

"I will never be a senator. I will never be a congressman. I have zero interest. I'm an elected leader," he said, adding, "My whole mentality is about serving the customer and taking care of people."

The message resonated with Jo-Ann Jacoby, 76, of Exeter. She said she likes the way Burgum speaks and described him as "down to Earth."

"Some of the others just brag about themselves and insult everybody. I don't like that," she said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 5 key takeaways from the Doug Burgum town hall in N.H.