5 key takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio

A lot had happened between September’s Democratic debate and Tuesday night’s fourth gathering of presidential hopefuls: The House announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump; the White House responded by increasing attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Bernie Sanders suffered and recovered from a heart attack; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren continued her climb in polling, usurping Biden as the leader in Iowa.

How much difference a single three-hour debate will matter in a news cycle driven by impeachment will be answered in the coming days, but here are five takeaways from the CNN-New York Times debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is greeted by businessman Tom Steyer during Tuesday's Democratic primary debate. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images) More

1) Bernie’s big night

One of the biggest questions leading up to Tuesday was the health of Sen. Bernie Sanders, who suffered a heart attack just two weeks ago.

Sanders appeared sharp from the get-go, declaring President Trump the “most corrupt president in the history of this country” and defending his Medicare for All plan while railing against the “dysfunctional” health care system he wants to overhaul.

When asked about his health by CNN co-moderator Erin Burnett, he clearly did not want the focus on him.

“I’m healthy, I’m feeling great,” he said, before pivoting briefly to a question about opioids that was asked just before.

Eventually, the 78-year-old, who is the oldest candidate running for the Democratic nomination, took the opportunity to thank his rivals for their outpouring of support.

“Let me take this moment if I might to thank so many people from all over this country, including many of my colleagues up here, for their love, for their prayers, for their well wishes,” Sanders said. “And I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. And I’m so happy to be back here with you this evening.”

Sanders said he would be holding a big rally in New York City Saturday that would feature a surprise guest. A Washington Post report, later confirmed by other media outlets, said it would be freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who would be giving him her much-sought-after endorsement. Just after the debate ended, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota announced her endorsement of Sanders, citing their work together on eliminating student debt and providing free meals in schools year-round to every student who wants one. There were additional reports that Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan would also be endorsing Sanders.

Elizabeth Warren (Photo: John Minchillo/AP) More

2) Warren the front-runner?

If you go by national polling, Biden is still slightly ahead of Warren, but her rivals, in focusing their attacks on her, seemed to be signaling that the Massachusetts senator is the one to beat. Warren was hit early and often, although not all the blows landed.

Early on she was pushed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar on her support for Medicare for All and for her refusal to say middle-class taxes would go up. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard attempted to engage Warren on foreign policy, but was cut off by a commercial break. Sen. Kamala Harris went on a questionable tangent trying to get Warren to agree that President Trump should be banned on Twitter. Biden returned to one of his frequent themes, that he was the only person on the stage who had gotten big things done — but Warren claimed credit for the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Board before she was a senator. Biden, who was vice president at the time, said he had helped round up the votes for it. Warren paused before thanking Obama for his support.