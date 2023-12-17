5 kids killed in Bullhead City house fire, police say

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - Five kids tragically died in a house fire in Bullhead City on Saturday night, the police department said.

At around 5 p.m., a 2-story duplex caught fire near SR-95 and Ramar Road, just minutes away from the Nevada-Arizona state line.

The five kids who were inside the home were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2.

The Bullhead City Police Department, the city's fire department, the Lake Havasu Fire Department and ATF fire investigators are investigating the Dec. 16 incident.

So far, no more information has been released.

