5 kids as young as 2 endured rapes, other sex crimes for years in Chambersburg home: PSP

A Franklin County man is accused of raping four little girls, including 2-year-old twins, at a home in the Chambersburg area multiple times over nearly three years, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A fifth child told authorities that the defendant, Morris Gibson Jr., 54, and a woman regularly had sex in the same room the kids were playing in, a state trooper wrote in court documents.

Franklin County Children and Youth reported the allegations to police in September, and online court records show Gibson was arrested in late December on 32 counts, including rape and child endangerment.

He has been in Franklin County Jail since Dec. 29. Bail is set at $500,000, according to court records.

Indecent exposure report kicked off Gibson investigation

The incidents happened at a home in the 2000 block of Ivan Road, Guilford Township, between January 2021 and September 2023, according to court documents.

A 6-year-old girl initially reported that Gibson exposed his genitals and ejaculated in front of her, police said.

During a forensic interview at the Over the Rainbow Children's Advocacy Center in Chambersburg, the girl said Gibson raped her and her three little sisters, a 4-year-old and twins aged 2.

The girl said she once heard Gibson laughing in the bedroom where her sisters were in bed, prompting her to peek in through a cracked door. She saw him sexually assaulting the girls and heard him ask if his penis "tickled," according to court documents.

The 6-year-old described Gibson raping her when she was in the bed with her sisters, too. She said "it hurt even though he said it tickles," police said.

In a separate interview, the 4-year-old made statements that lined up with those of her sister.

Fifth victim: Adults had pre-dinner sex in front of kids

A 7-year-old boy, also interviewed during the investigation, said he watched Gibson put his hand down two of the girls' pants, according to court documents. He could see into the girls' room from his room across the hall.

In addition, the boy said there were several times when Gibson and a woman lay on top of one another while naked on a couch in the living room in front of the children, often "before meals," according to court documents.

All the kids were also in the room while Gibson and the woman engaged in oral sex, according to court documents.

Gibson is charged with four counts each of rape, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and endangering the welfare of children, five counts of indecent exposure, and two counts of indecent assault of a person under 13.

His preliminary hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9 before Magisterial District Judge Annie Gomez-Shockey.

