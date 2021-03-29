5 killed in 2 separate wrong-way crashes in Chicago, Forest Park

A total of five people have been killed in two separate crashes on the Eisenhower Expressway Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ALEXIS MCADAMS: Such a tragedy tonight-- as you mentioned, two separate crashes on different areas of the expressway. Five people in total dead. Witnesses tell us they rushed in to help, but the cars were already on fire.

Two cars engulfed in flames after a violent crash on the Eisenhower Expressway.

This crash, involving a wrong-way driver, left two women dead.

TRINITI: Yeah, that's on 290.

ALEXIS MCADAMS: Troopers say just after 1:00 o'clock this morning, a woman was driving the wrong way on the Eisenhower when she collided head-on with another car. That fatal crash happened at Desplaines Avenue in Forest Park.

TRINITI: All the tires are popping. Like, we kept hearing explosions.

ALEXIS MCADAMS: Triniti was the first on scene and called 911. She says moments before that crash, one of the drivers involved had just sped by her.

TRINITI: [INAUDIBLE]! Yes, well, there was that silver car [INAUDIBLE].

ALEXIS MCADAMS: A few good Samaritans rushed over to help, this man running toward the fire as those flames kept growing.

TRINITI: They got of their cars to go help. And there's this one man you're gonna see here in green. Like, he really did. He was there, like, before the police came, and he really tried to save 'em.

ALEXIS MCADAMS: Was one of two fatal wrong-way crashes on the Eisenhower overnight. In total, five people were killed.

- Somebody just got killed in that car.

ALEXIS MCADAMS: The second crash happened around 1:30 this morning on the inbound lanes of I-290 near Halsted. This black Land Rover was traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes east of the 90/94 split when it hit a Ford Edge, which then hit the third car.

- So somebody was in the other car, too? Somebody was in the other car, too?

- [INAUDIBLE] yeah, [INAUDIBLE].

- We could have saved them [INAUDIBLE].

ALEXIS MCADAMS: Three people were killed in that crash, others badly hurt. State Police still investigating.

Along with the five people who were killed in the two separate crashes on the Eisenhower this morning, others were rushed to the hospital. We're still waiting for an update on their condition again tonight. A passenger, also, of one of the vehicles was one of the people that was killed. Authorities have not released any of the names of the people who died in this crash.