5 killed after Care Flight plane crashes in Nevada

A Care Flight plane crashed in Nevada late Friday, killing five people, including the patient on board.

The aircraft went down around 9:15 p.m. near the city of Stagecoach, located about 45 miles east of Reno, according to a statement from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Lyon County deputies, Central Lyon County fire officials, Lyon County Search and Rescue, and Douglas County Search and Rescue all responded to the scene of the accident to search the area. They located the downed plane around 11 p.m., hours after the Lyon County Dispatch Center received multiple calls regarding a possible crash.

Authorities have since confirmed the PC 12 fixed-wing plane was operated by Care Flight, a critical care transport service offered by REMSA Health, which is headquartered in Reno.

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” read a statement from Care Flight.

“The five people on board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member. We are in the process of notifying their family members.”

The Central Lyon Fire Department and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department are working with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.

