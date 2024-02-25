5 killed in crash on I-26 in Spartanburg Co.

Kennedy Davis
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Five people were killed in a crash on I-26 in Spartanburg County Saturday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on I-26 near mile marker 12.

Troopers said a commercial vehicle holder and a Toyota sedan were traveling west on I-26. The commercial vehicle holder hit the Toyota and crossed the cable barrier into the eastbound lane and was hit by a Honda sedan that was traveling east on I-26.

All occupants of the Honda sedan were killed. Their identities have not been released at this time.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the Toyota sedan was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.

