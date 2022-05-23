5 killed in Kansas City metro last week, including woman shot by husband. What we know

Five people were killed in the past week across the Kansas City region, including one in Independence.

So far this year, the metro has suffered 101 homicides, including 64 in Kansas City, and 17 in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. By this time last year, Kansas City had suffered 58 killings and Kansas City, Kansas, suffered 10.

Kansas City’s deadliest year on record was 2020, with 182 killings. The region as a whole that year saw a staggering 269 killings. Last year, Kansas City, Missouri, suffered the second-highest number of homicides in the city’s history, recording 157.

Homicides have generally risen over the past 20 years as community leaders grapple with solutions. Since 2000, Kansas City has recorded only five years that did not exceed 100 lives lost.

Here is a timeline of the violence over the past week across the metro area.

3 killed in 3 days in Kansas City

On Tuesday, 19-year-old Andreone Hall, 19, was shot during a gunfight, police said.

Officers were called at about 7:10 p..m. to the area of Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue, near Central High School, where they found an active gunfight between a group of people, a police spokesperson said at the time.

Three people were taken into custody and identified as persons of interest at the scene. On Thursday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced they charged Jerpree Williams, 19, with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

The next day, Wednesday, police responded to a shooting at 4:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of East 49th Street.

There they found a male gunshot victim in a black sedan. He was unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

At about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, officers at the Kansas City Police Department’s Central Patrol Division station heard gunshots outside the station.

Officers at the station went outside and found a vehicle had crashed into a neighboring apartment parking lot at 1224 Linwood Blvd.

Inside the vehicle police found Christina Nevels, 36, who was unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. She was declared dead at the scene. A 4-year-old girl was in the car at the time.

A few days later, her husband, Elliott Nevels, 34, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.

A witness interviewed by police said that on the day of the shooting, she was with the Nevelses and the child for several hours, according to charging documents .

The witness allegedly heard Elliott Nevels threaten to kill Christina Nevels, who was upset because he had been drinking, court records show. The witness allegedly saw Elliott Nevels wave around a silver revolver.

On Sunday, a man died after being shot during an argument with someone in a vehicle. The fatal shooting occurred about 2:20 p.m. near 79th Terrace and Campbell Streets.

Neighbors directed officers to the shooting victim who was lying unresponsive in the street. Officers rendered first aid and called for an ambulance. When the emergency medical crew arrived, they declared the victim dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was talking with someone inside the vehicle when an argument or disturbance erupted. Someone inside the vehicle fire shots, striking the victim. The vehicle fled.

Man killed in Independence

At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, a man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in the area of East 39th and South Lynn streets, police said.

Neither the victim’s age nor identity have not yet been released by police.