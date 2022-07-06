5 killed as Russia pounds eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pavlo Kyrylenko
    Ukrainian politician

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian official says Russian shelling has killed five civilians over the past 24 hours and wounded 21 more in the eastern Donetsk province, where Russia has stepped up its offensive in recent days.

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Telegram post on Wednesday morning that two people were killed in Avdiivka, one in Sloviansk, one in Krasnohorivka, and one in Kurakhove.

“Every crime will be punished,” he wrote.

Kyrylenko on Tuesday urged the province's more than 350,000 residents to flee, saying that getting people out of Donetsk is necessary to save lives and enable the Ukrainian army better to defend towns from the Russian advance.

Donetsk is part of the Donbas, a mostly Russian-speaking industrial area where Ukraine’s most experienced soldiers are concentrated.

Pro-Russian separatists have fought Ukrainian forces and controlled much of the Donbas for eight years. Before the invasion this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of the two self-proclaimed separatist republics in the region. He also sought to portray the tactics of Ukrainian forces and the government as akin to Nazi Germany’s, claims for which no evidence has emerged.

Russian forces also hit Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city further to the north, with missile strikes overnight, the governor of Kharkiv region Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Three districts of the city were targeted, Syniehubov said, and a university building was destroyed, as well as one administrative building. Three people, including a toddler, sustained injuries, according to the governor.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russia sanctions - why, what, how and where?

    There has been much action on the sanctions front since Russia’s all-out-attempted invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

  • EU parliament set for knife-edge vote on green investments

    European lawmakers will decide Wednesday whether fossil gas and nuclear energies can be included in the EU’s list of sustainable activities, in a cliff-edge vote targeting climate change but heavily influenced by the war in Ukraine. The executive Commission of the 27-nation bloc wants nuclear energy and natural gas in its green finance plans for building a climate-friendly future, believing that will speed the phasing-out of more polluting fuels like oil and coal. Protests that had started on Tuesday continued Wednesday outside the EU legislature in Strasbourg, France, as lawmakers debated the issue.

  • Russian separatists seize two foreign ships in Mariupol - letters

    Russian-backed separatists have seized two foreign-flagged ships in the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, saying they are now "state property", in the first such moves against commercial shipping, letters seen by Reuters showed. Mariupol, on Ukraine's southern coast, fell under the control of Russian and separatist forces in May after a months-long siege. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, is fighting to seize the whole of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • UK's Johnson vows to stay in office after top ministers quit

    A defiant British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was battling to stay in power on Wednesday after his government was rocked by the resignation of two top ministers, who said they could no longer serve under his scandal-tarred leadership. Through it all, he has vowed to carry on governing — even suggesting he wanted to stay in office until the 2030s.

  • Putin is threatening poor countries with starvation as the 'next stage' in his ruthless Ukraine war, experts warn

    "The Russian invasion into Ukraine exacerbated an already bad situation" and it's "affecting the entire global community," one expert told Insider.

  • Russians focused on capturing the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway the General Staff report

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 5 JULY 2022, 18:48 In the Donetsk region the Russian forces have focused on taking the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway and the Bilohorivka village under control. Sources: The General Staff evening report for 5 July Details: On the Sloviansk front Russians are trying to improve the tactical situation of their subdivisions.

  • Russians moving into Ukraine's Donetsk, says regional governor

    Serhiy Gaidai said the Russian troops had sustained heavy losses in the long process of capturing the twin towns of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, but were channelling their efforts into moving southward. "Heavy fighting is going on at the edge of Luhansk region... All the forces of the Russian army and reserves have been redirected there... They are sustaining heavy losses," Gaidai told Ukrainian television.

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    * Lysychansk was once a city of a 100,000 people in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, but it now lies in ruins after its fall to Russian forces with many residents still living in bomb shelters and basements. * Russian forces struck a market and a residential area in the city of Sloviansk near front lines in Donetsk, killing at least two people and injuring seven, according to officials.

  • Khmelnytskyi region under missile attack: Russians target water tower

    Alona Mazurenko - Tuesday, 5 July 2022, 23:14 Russian forces have targeted a water tower in Khmelnytskyi Oblast: three missiles hit one of the hromadas (Amalgamated Territorial Community - ed.) in the Khmelnytskyi district.

  • Euro on the Brink of Dollar Parity Invites a Wave of Short Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- With the European economy lurching toward a recession, traders are growing more convinced that the euro breaking parity with the dollar is imminent.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of ChinaUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmak

  • Pound slides to two-year low against the dollar

    Investors flock to the safe haven dollar over concerns about the outlook for UK economic growth.

  • Uzbekistan Karakalpakstan: At least 18 killed in unrest over right to secede

    Rare violence in Karakalpakstan was sparked by plans, now abandoned, to remove its right to secede.

  • The occupiers launch 6 missiles on Bashtanka, houses destroyed in Mykolaiv

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 5 JULY 2022, 12:28 Russian forces have launched 6 missiles on the town of Bashtanka near Mykolaiv. In Mykolaiv, morning missile attacks have left some houses in ruins. Source: Hanna Zamazieieva, head of the Mykolaiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram Quote: "Another restless morning for our cherished Mykolaiv region.

  • Of Course Kate Middleton Aced the Wimbledon Dress Code

    Polka dots? For Wimbledon? Incredible, actually.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Russia forced to leave troops behind after suffering huge losses

    The West’s new weapon working to tilt war in Kyiv’s favour Ukraine needs a victory before autumn to silence doubters Russian oligarchs’ human rights at risk if seized assets sold Celebrity Ukraine ‘volunteer’ soldier exposed as fraud Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Household energy bills to hit £3,000 per year

    Energy price rises mean a surge in winter fuel bills are expected.

  • Ons Jabeur makes more history for Arab women at Wimbledon

    To the many “firsts” filling Ons Jabeur’s résumé, add a new one: First Arab woman to reach the semifinals at a Grand Slam tournament. “It means a lot,” said the 27-year-old Jabeur, who is ranked No. 2 in the world. In the semifinals, Jabeur will face another newcomer to this stage at a major tournament — Tatjana Maria.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Bucks Sanctions Gloom; Turkey Talks Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia appears on track for a far shallower recession than many initially forecast due to rising oil production that has blunted the impact of international sanctions over its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of ChinaUS W

  • Cameron Norrie ready to take on Novak Djokovic after winning Wimbledon epic

    The British number one twice recovered from a set down to beat David Goffin on Court One.

  • Russians target Ukrainian forces with attack helicopters, lose artillery in retaliatory air strikes

    Russian invasion forces called in attack helicopters to assault Ukrainian army positions in southern Ukraine, the South Operational Command reported on July 5.