5 law enforcement veterans seek Jacksonville's top cop spot to replace Sheriff Mike Williams

All five candidates for Jacksonville sheriff gathered for the first time together on Wednesday at the Istanbul Center and Atlantic Institute's "Meet the Candidate" event. The candidates are: (left to right) Republican T.K. Waters along with Democrats Lakesha Burton, Ken Jefferson, Tony Cummings, and Wayne Clark, with moderator Lawrence Luksha and Atlantic Institute member Samet Kul.

They have all worn a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office badge in their careers as they worked the streets as well as commanded the desk.

Now as Jacksonville faces another year of violence with shootings after shootings racking up the usual 100-plus homicides, four Democrats and one Republican vie for leadership of the Sheriff's Office.

But due to the unexpected June 10 resignation of former Sheriff Mike Williams with more than a year left in his term, all five candidates have had to ramp up their campaigns to get their word out for an Aug. 23 special election.

In alphabetical order, the candidates are retired Assistant Chief Lakesha Burton, former Duval County Schools Police acting director Wayne Clark, retired Officer Tony Cummings, retired Officer Ken Jefferson and T.K. Waters, just retired as Sheriff's Office's chief of investigations and the lone Republican.

What's being done right?

Jacksonville reached the 50-homicide mark on May 1 after The Times-Union documented 128 last year and 178 in 2020, the highest in recent memory. During a July 20 "Meet the Candidates" forum, the first with all five candidates present, they were asked what the Sheriff's Office is doing right to combat violent crime now. Then, what would each do differently to solve this problem?

The men and women of the Sheriff's Office "bust their butts every single day" as they work cases, and that is what Burton said they are doing right. But police need to be in better touch with the families, churches, businesses and youths they serve, she said to the crowd.

"The way I was able to get that 16 percent reduction in crime [in her zone] with my officers, investigative units and our community is because we looked at it with a holistic approach," she said. "We need more education for the community and law enforcement. We need more training."

One way to address violent crime, Clark said, is to return to some of what worked when he was in the Sheriff's Office. He said he will use the "millions of forfeiture dollars" from convicted criminals for youth programs and go back to past ones that develop better communication with residents in high-crime areas.

"We called it "Park and Walk,' where officers parked their cars, and they walked and talked to citizens in stores, parks and neighborhoods," Clark said. "What can we do better? We can come up with some better youth programs because a lot of these problems are that young people simply don't have anything to do."

Saying a sheriff must be honest with residents, Cummings said the Sheriff's Office is "doing nothing correct."

"The only way we are going to get this right is a public accountability office that puts you inside the Sheriff's Office to hold us accountable, to include the sheriff and administration," Cummings said. "It holds them accountable for what we do with that $500 million in taxes you pay every single year. You have to have a voice, you are the missing link."

As a former police recruiter, Jefferson said the Sheriff's Office must seek out good people for the job, which has been done right in the past. As sheriff, he said he will strive to "build trust" with the community.

"What's wrong is the missing sheriff," Jefferson said. "We need a sheriff who is apologetic about reducing crime in our city and one who will not try to govern from behind a seat or desk, one who will get out with the officers. If we work together that way, you will see crime go down."

Waters said three-quarters of the $500 million budget Cummings referred to is salary and benefits for employees. What's being done right is that they "do the very best that they can" when it comes to violent crimes and deaths. He said he has worked those cases, and those officers "work tirelessly to try to bring an end to those cases."

"One thing I want to do better: Decrease the size of our beats, get our officers closer to our community again so we can talk," Waters said. "... We need to be close, and to do that, we can answer those calls quicker and we can keep you closer and understand and know each other."

What about the 'Blue Wall'?

All five candidates were asked how they would handle the so-called "Blue Wall," an informal code of silence among police officers that sometimes results in those with issues being unable to be removed.

The question follows the arrests of nine Sheriff's Office members so far this year, including 47-year-old Officer Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca, now facing federal charges in June of using or attempting to use a child to produce sexually explicit images, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The sheriff's job is all about accountability, Burton said, and creating a culture in the agency where all feel they "have the right and will be protected when they speak up against any type of officer misbehaving."

Accountability starts at the top, Clark said, and that means the sheriff must be allowed to remove bad officers because those allowed to stay are "like a sore that festers and it makes us all sick and makes our profession worse than it is."

Cummings said the Blue Wall exists and he was a victim of it when he reported another officer who called the residents of Northwest Jacksonville a racial epithet as well as "welfare-receiving and uneducated." Fired by the sheriff, the civilian Civil Service Board saw that officer rehired, Cummings said.

We need to get rid of the Civil Service Board because they can overrule the sheriff's decision, pointing to the rehiring of an officer fired after a 2021 DUI arrest while in his police cruiser, Jefferson said. Despite background checks, sometimes an issue with an officer's behavior "still falls through the cracks. That's why you have to hold the sheriff accountable."

But the sheriff cannot fire everybody due to the Fraternal Order of Police union and Civil Service Board, and the latter's rulings must be followed by the sheriff, Waters said. Every officer wants to get rid of "bad apples. And we will continue to do that," he said.

Jacksonville sheriff's race

Due to the unanticipated resignation of Sheriff Mike Williams as of June 10, the five remaining candidates for his office now must run in a special election on Aug. 23, instead of next year's March primary.

What area does the sheriff represent:

The sheriff represents all of Duval County.

Who's running and what's their top positions:

Burton

• Lakesha Burton, 46, was assistant chief of the city's Police Zone 2 in Arlington until her retirement in February. She is the first Black woman to run for sheriff and is a Democrat. Her goals if elected include hosting a Listening Tour to build bridges and trust between law enforcement and communities, "create space where people feel heard" and to hear the concerns of Jacksonville’s citizens and ideas for possible solutions. More information: facebook.com/BurtonforSheriff

Clark

• Wayne Clark, 59, is a 30-year Sheriff's Office veteran who also directed the Jacksonville Airport Authority's Aviation security department and recently left the Duval County Schools Police Department as acting director. He is Democrat. If elected, Clark said he will leverage his experience "to transcend community barriers by advocating positive change," working with local leaders and listening to the diverse needs of everyone for a safer city. More information: facebook.com/wayneclarkforsheriff.

Cummings

• Tony Cummings, a Democrat, began with the Sheriff's Office in 1995 working in the patrol and detective divisions as well as an adjunct professor with Keiser University's Crime Scene Technology program. He ran for sheriff in 2015 and 2019. Cummings said he would work on the high homicide and traffic fatality numbers in the city, wants "a leadership and management change inside the JSO that is focused on building and cultivating meaningful partnerships with the citizens" and supports a civilian review board to look into Sheriff's Office issues. More information: facebook.com/tonycummings4reform.

Jefferson

• Ken Jefferson, 64, is a 24-year Sheriff's Office veteran and former public information officer. This is his third run for the office. He left News4Jax as its public safety expert after 11 years to enter the election as a Democrat. His goal as sheriff is to educate staff on the need for timely professional development and training, with recruitment efforts that ensure the agency "mirrors the diverse community it serves" and with more transparency as it addresses violent crime. More information: facebook.com/kenjefferson4jaxsheriff.

Waters

• T.K. Waters, 51, has 30 years in law enforcement starting as a corrections officer in 1991. As chief, he retired from the Sheriff's Office to run for the position. He is a Republican. He wants to add more police officers to increase patrols, improve technology used to fight violent crime, solve cold cases, target violent criminals and gangs for prosecution and build greater trust in the Sheriff's Office through "robust community outreach." More information: facebook.com/TKforSheriff.

What happens next:

Due to Williams' resignation, a special nonpartisan election for his replacement had to be called. All five candidates face off in that Aug. 23 election, with a runoff on Nov. 8 if the top finishers do not each receive 50 percent plus one vote. The winner takes office immediately and serves through 2023, with a March 21 primary and May 16 general election for a four-year term.

Important date:

Early voting starts Aug. 8.

