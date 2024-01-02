5 new laws that went into effect in Kentucky on Jan. 1: What to know

Several new laws are in effect in Kentucky after the calendar turned to 2024 on Monday.

Kentuckians can expect an income tax cut, tighter regulations on companies offering subscriptions and additional fees for electric vehicle owners.

Here are some of the new laws to know:

State income tax now at 4%

Kentucky workers will have fewer tax dollars coming out of their pay starting in 2024. State lawmakers approved the decrease in Kentucky's income tax from 4.5% in 4% during the 2023 legislative session after hitting the necessary triggers in 2022.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed the tax cut into law in February after it passed by a near-party line vote in both chambers, as only one Democrat voted for it. Beshear said he signed the bill because it would help Kentuckians financially during a period of inflation.

Republican legislators, who pushed through a massive tax cut bill in 2022, have said they want to eventually eliminate the state income tax, though the income tax rate will not decrease in 2025 due to Kentucky General Fund tax revenue not surpassing spending by a wide enough margin in 2023.

More: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signs tax cut bill into law

Requirements for businesses offering subscriptions to customers

Effective Jan. 1, any business offering a continuous subscription to Kentucky customers must share the terms of the offer in a "clear and conspicuous manner" and receive the customer's consent before increasing subscription rates for a service that was originally offered for free or at a discounted rate.

Additionally, businesses are now required to allow a customer to cancel an automatic renewal before it takes effect, Businesses must also share its cancellation policy and explain how a customer can cancel a subscription that is meant to renew automatically.

New fees for electric vehicles owners

Starting in 2024, owners of electric cars will be required to pay an additional $120 fee when they renew their vehicle's registration. Owners of hybrid vehicles and electric motorcycles have to pay an extra $60 when their registration fees are due.

Revenue from the new fees will go into the State Road Fund, which covers road construction and maintenance projects managed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Electric vehicle owners can pay the new fee online or at a county clerk's office.

More: New policy to require KY drivers to remove license plate before selling car

New requirements for sex offender registrants

Registrants who do not have an established residence are now required to report to their local probation and parole officer in their county no less than 30 days after their move to provide the approximate area where they live, according to a new law effective Jan. 1.

Additionally, Kentucky registrants who move to a new county must register with their new probation and parole officer no less than five days after they relocate.

New payment option for retirees on state pension plans

Members of the Kentucky Employees Retirement System, County Employees Retirement System and State Police Retirement System can now opt to receive a lump sum equal to 12, 24, 36, 48 or 60 months of their regular allowance and receive a reduced retirement allowance for the rest of their lifetime. This payment option applies to retirees with and without survivors rights.

Reach reporter Leo Bertucci at lbertucci@gannett.com or @leober2chee on X, formerly known as Twitter

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 5 new laws that went into effect in Kentucky on Jan. 1