These 5 LEGO car kits are great projects for when you're bored at home







Stuck in the house bored? Us too. If you have a few extra dollars to spend on a fun time-waster, we can't recommend a good LEGO kit strongly enough. Naturally, our favorites are of the four-wheeled variety. Here are 5 great LEGO kits ranging from beginner to pro, in case you want to brush up on your building skills while waiting for the world to begin spinning again.

LEGO Speed Champions - Nissan GT-R NISMO - $27.99

This kit debuted in January and actually marked Nissan's first time officially partnering with LEGO for buildable version of one of their cars. The real Nismo took over 10 years of development time and is home to a cool 90,000 parts, but this one is made up of only 298 parts and takes about an hour to assemble. Check out more info on the kit in our earlier post here, or pick one up for yourself right now for just $27.99.

LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari F8 Tributo - $29.99

Autoblogger Tony Markovich covered this kit as well as the below Quattro for us in a post from late 2019 right here. This kit includes 275 pieces and ends up looking pretty darn stellar when it's all said and done. The only stickers on the kit are the headlights and the badges. You can grab one for yourself now, available for just $29.99.