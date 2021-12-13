5 Life-Saving Essentials Plummeting in Supply

Michael Martin
·3 min read

In recent weeks, headlines have pondered what the ongoing supply-chain crisis—caused by the COVID pandemic, along with other economic traumas like trade wars and Brexit—might mean for the availability of Christmas gifts. At the same time, medical professionals across the country say they're dealing with more urgent shortages—the kind that affect their ability to provide lifesaving health care. These are some of the shortfalls that are causing critical conditions in health systems nationwide. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

1

Nurses and Pharmacists

In the Hospital Operating Room Anesthesiologist Looks and Monitors and Controls Patient&#39;s Vital Signs, Nodding to a Chief Surgeon to Proceed with Surgery.
In the Hospital Operating Room Anesthesiologist Looks and Monitors and Controls Patient's Vital Signs, Nodding to a Chief Surgeon to Proceed with Surgery.

Hospitals and healthcare providers nationwide are reporting a shortage of nurses and other essential healthcare personnel. On Thursday, Kentucky's governor declared the state's chronic nursing shortage to be an emergency, and Maryland's governor introduced legislation to fill staffing gaps in hospitals there. In Minnesota, hospitals have canceled everything but lifesaving procedures, saying employee burnout amid the continuing pandemic has stretched staff too thin. Pharmacies are also struggling with staff shortages: the demand for COVID testing and vaccinations have led many pharmacies to reduce hours or close temporarily because there aren't enough trained professionals to fill prescriptions and provide the new services necessitated by the pandemic.

2

Basic Medical Supplies

People in protective suits and masks delivering vaccine of coronavirus.
People in protective suits and masks delivering vaccine of coronavirus.

On Thursday, Kaiser Health News reported that because of the pandemic and supply chain shortages, hospitals are now "scrounging for basic medical supplies," including crutches, syringes, needles, tubing, gloves, catheters, surgery drapes, and even urine collection kits. The latter forced at least one health system to order individual parts to make their own, complicating workflow and leaving less time to care for patients. "Now our supply shortage is actually affecting our ability to do the care," said George Morris, MD, of Minnesota-based CentraCare. "When you throw in all these variations — four different types of collection kits, an infinite number of different types of crutches — there's always that little slight chance of error. And that's unfortunate, but that's the reality."

RELATED: Not Remembering This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

3

Baby Formula

Parents of infants are reporting that many popular brands of baby formula are sold out in stores and online, alarming those whose babies are unable to breastfeed or rely on certain formulas because of allergies. "COVID-19, already, is stressful enough, and then you can't get what you need for your child, that's a crisis," said one mother in Burlington, North Carolina. The CDC advises consulting your pediatrician about substituting formulas if shortages make that necessary.

RELATED: The #1 Reason for Obesity, According to Doctors

4

Long-Term Caretakers

Female carer physiotherapist help happy old woman patient stand with walker.
Female carer physiotherapist help happy old woman patient stand with walker.

Since the pandemic began, nursing homes have lost 14 percent of their staffers, about 221,000 jobs. "Those who have been in this field for 30 or 40 years, say they have never seen the workforce challenges as bad as they are today," one nursing home representative told NBC 12 in Virginia this week.

RELATED: Sure Signs You're Lacking Magnesium, Say Health Experts

5

Lifesaving Devices

Because of shipping backlogs caused by the supply-chain crisis, some hospitals are reporting shortages of lifesaving specialized medical devices, including ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and breathing tubes. "This is already 2021, but shipping companies cannot give an accurate hour-by-hour estimation about when goods will arrive or where they are," said Tinglong Dai, a professor at Johns Hopkins University who specializes in health care operations. And to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hurst man arrested after threatening to kill neighbors, hourslong standoff, police say

    The man allegedly pointed a gun at neighbors in his apartment complex and threatened to kill them before police were called.

  • "I was assaulted by Kenyan avocado farm guard"

    Kakuzi farm is suing the Human Rights Commission over what it says are false and untested allegations of abuse.

  • Supreme Court asks U.S. government for views on Bayer weedkiller case

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration for its views on whether the justices should hear Bayer AG's bid to dismiss claims by customers who contend its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, as the company seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. Bayer in August filed a petition https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/bayer-takes-legal-battle-over-glyphosate-cancer-claims-us-supreme-court-2021-08-16 with the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that upheld $25 million in damages awarded to California resident Edwin Hardeman, a Roundup user who blamed his cancer on the German pharmaceutical and chemical giant's glyphosate-based weedkillers. The Supreme Court's decision on whether to take up the matter is being closely watched as Bayer maneuvers to limit its legal liability in thousands of cases. Bayer said in a statement that it is encouraged by the court's announcement, which often indicates the justices are interested in hearing a case.

  • As violence in Haiti spikes, aid groups struggle to help

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A spike in violence has deepened hunger and poverty in Haiti while hindering the very aid organizations combating those problems in a country whose government struggles to provide basic services. Few relief workers are willing to speak on the record about the cuts — perhaps worried about drawing attention following the October kidnapping of 17 people from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries — 12 of whom remain held hostage. Gang-related kidnappings and shootings have prevented aid groups from visiting parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and beyond where they had previously distributed food, water and other basic goods. “It’s just getting worse in every way possible,” said Margarett Lubin, Haiti director for CORE, a U.S. nonprofit organization.

  • Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

    Security forces fired tear gas Monday to disperse protesters in Sudan's capital in the latest street demonstrations against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The coup upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.

  • Mission accomplished: How America achieved the 'impossible' with COVID vaccines

    Operation Warp Speed did not happen by accident, its impact was not the result of a miracle, and it wasn’t the result of especially good fortune.

  • Rep. Meuse: Hospital CEO says NH 'in early stages of a healthcare collapse'

    Exeter Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr. Neil Meehan noted that six Seacoast hospitals had a total of one ICU bed available between them.

  • Swiss drop case linked to Saudi funds for ex-Spanish king

    Geneva prosecutors have fined a Swiss bank for failing to alert money laundering authorities about a portion of more than $100 million from Saudi Arabia that went to former Spanish King Juan Carlos and his ex-lover, but dropped possible charges against his associates in the case. The Geneva prosecutor’s office, in a statement Monday, said it partially dropped an investigation opened three years ago of five people for alleged money laundering, while deciding that the Mirabaud bank had failed to properly communicate with the Swiss money laundering office. The Swiss investigation was prompted after reports in Spanish media about possible illegal payouts benefiting the king in the awarding of public contracts to Spanish companies — funds that could have been hidden in Swiss banks.

  • Why Disney Could Be a Top Stock to Own in 2022

    Disney's stock price is down by double-digit percentages in 2021, but several factors could create a surge in 2022.

  • Speeding tickets around the world cost from nine cents to about $1M

    Here's how much you could be fined for exceeding the speed limit around the world.

  • ‘Would you and I go into a building where we can see smoke?’ That’s how one doctor sees New Year’s Eve parties

    The new omicron variant of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus SARS-CoV-2, has complicated the prospect of heralding in the New Year with friends — even vaccinated ones.

  • Harnaaz Sandhu of India crowned Miss Universe

    Model brings title home after 21 years

  • Mariah Menu arrives at McDonald's. How to get a free food thanks to the partnership with Mariah Carey

    McDonald's collaboration with Mariah Carey arrives Monday. Through Christmas Eve, get free food with the Mariah Menu and chance to win a free beanie.

  • 23 Women Revealed The Harassment They Faced While Working In Restaurants And Bars, And Something Needs To Change

    "I dropped the drink tray, punched him in the face, and left."View Entire Post ›

  • Was Jesus really born in Bethlehem? Why the Gospels disagree over the circumstances of Christ's birth

    A doll representing the infant Jesus in St. Catherine's, the Franciscan church in the town of Bethlehem. David Silverman/Getty ImagesEvery Christmas, a relatively small town in the Palestinian West Bank comes center stage: Bethlehem. Jesus, according to some biblical sources, was born in this town some two millennia ago. Yet the New Testament Gospels do not agree about the details of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem. Some do not mention Bethlehem or Jesus’ birth at all. The Gospels’ different views mig

  • Nigerian Student Changes The Game When Illustration Of A Black Woman’s Womb Goes Viral

    Nigerian student hopes to change the game in the medical industry with his eye-catching Black body illustrations.

  • Two-dose vaccines induce lower antibodies against Omicron, study finds

    Researchers from the University of Oxford published results on Monday from a study yet to be peer-reviewed, where they analysed blood samples from participants who were given doses from AstraZeneca-Oxford or Pfizer-BioNTech in a large study looking into mixing of vaccines. The results come a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that two shots will not be enough to contain Omicron, following findings from the UK health agency last week that boosters significantly restore protection against the variant. The Oxford study said that there was no evidence yet that the lower level of infection-fighting antibodies against Omicron could lead to higher risk of severe disease, hospitalisation or death in those who have got two doses of approved vaccines.

  • The Nigerian woman whose life changed when she visited a leprosy colony

    A Nigerian woman living in the US never imagined that leprosy still existed in her home country.

  • The unvaccinated should be at the back of the line for emergency care: Letters

    Letter writers seem to be losing patience with those who won't get vaccinated against COVID-19. And a Portsmouth couple pays tribute to Jim Splaine.

  • Officials underestimating 'forever chemicals' lurking in US food: scientists

    The American food supply is likely riddled with far more dangerous toxins than the average consumer would anticipate, and scientists say they lack sufficient, streamlined data about the "forever chemicals" lurking in food packaging and farmlands. While state and federal agencies have improved data collection for PFAS - perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances - in drinking water, only "anecdotal evidence" exists for other exposure sources,...