5 lingering Philips Hue deals that are just as good as Black Friday

Did someone forget to tell Amazon and Philips Hue that the holiday shopping season is over? It looks like that’s indeed the case, so let’s all be sure to take advantage until someone realizes! Pretty much all of Philips Hue’s most popular smart LED lighting products are still available on Amazon at the same great discounts we saw ahead of the holidays. You can save $20 on the wildly popular Philips Hue LightStrip Plus, $10 on color A19 LED bulbs, and you can even get a 4-pack of white A19 LED bulbs for $40! Check out all the best lingering Philips Hue deals below. Or if you’re not into Philips Hue and you’re looking for something less expensive, check out these color A19 smart LED bulbs for just $17 or this LED light strip for $30.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LightStrip Plus

MAXIMUM COMPATIBILITY: Pair your Hue smart bulbs with any voice or Smart Home assistant (Hub required and included). Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Microsoft Cortana, SmartThings, IFTTT.

HASSLE-FREE CONNECTIVITY: Smart Lights that won’t clog up your Wi-Fi network. Control up to 50 Hue lights on one Hue Hub without adding a Wi-Fi extender or extra router

HOW TO USE: Install the flexible 80-inch LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Extend your Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus up to 33 feet by adding the 40 inch Hue Lightstrip Extension to cover larger surfaces and enable wider applications”

ULTIMATE ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE: Sync your Hue lights with Gaming, Music and Movies using your PC via the Hue Sync app

NEXT-LEVEL AUTOMATION: Hue is a Smart Lighting system that remembers your light routines and timers, even when your Wi-Fi goes down

CONTROL LIGHTING FROM ANYWHERE: Take your Smart Light control using your mobile device with you when you travel. Control lights, edit routines and set timers even when you’re away from home

INDUSTRY STANDARD: Philips Hue is the only smart lighting product with Energy Star certification and its smart light bulbs last up to 22 years.

LIMITLESS POSSIBILITIES: Philips Hue works with the most Voice Assistant and Premium smart home brands. Connect your Hue lights with Nest, Logitech, Razer Gaming, and Xfinity (download for free on Meethue)

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LightStrip Plus Dimmable LED Smart Light (Compatible with…: $69.97

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Bulb

Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately)

Choose from 16 million colors to instantly change the look and atmosphere of your room or control your lights with your Voice device. Requiring the Hue hub (sold separately) for the full Hue experience

Voice control: Control your Philips Hue lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest or Samsung SmartThings system

To install, simply screw in the smart bulbs into your desired light location, download the Hue mobile app and pair your Hue Hub. Control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App. Ideal for your favorite ceiling fan lights, floor lamps, table lamps, pendant lights, and more throughout your home

Easily expand your lighting system with accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor. Lifespan : 25,000 Hours

Philips Hue Single Premium Smart Bulb, 16 million colors, for most lamps & overhead lights, Hub…: $39.87

Philips Hue White A19 4-Pack

VOICE ACTIVATED: The Philips Hue White Starter Kit works with Alexa for voice control (smart hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately). For the full Hue experience and to take advantage of voice activation purchase the Philips Hue Hub (Model: 458471). Search “Philips Hue Hub” or “B016H0QZ7I” to find this product on Amazon.

LIMITLESS POSSIBILITIES: Add additional Smart light points to your smart home and expand your Philips Hue ecosystem with this 4-bulb White Smart Bulb pack. Requires the Philips Hue Hub for full experience, sold separately.

TAKE CONTROL: Turn smart lights on/off, dim to the desired level and set up schedules from wherever you have WiFi connection using the Philips Hue App (iOS and Android). Control your Philips Hue lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant.

EASY INSTALLATION: To install the Philips Hue white 4 pack starter kit, simply screw the smart bulbs into your desired light location, download the Hue mobile app and pair your Hue Bridge (sold separately). Control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.

EXPAND YOUR SMART HOME: Connect the smart bulbs directly to your other Smart Home Devices like Amazon Echo Plus, Nest, or SmartThings systems. Easily expand your smart lighting system with accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor

Philips Hue White A19 4-Pack 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulb (4 A19 60W White Bulbs Com…: $39.99

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance BR30 LED Bulb

Works with Alexa for voice control (hub required, Alexa device and hub sold separately). For the full Hue experience and to take advantage of voice activation purchase the Philips Hue Hub (Model: 458471). Search “Philips Hue Hub” or “B016H0QZ7I” to find this product on Amazon.

LIMITLESS POSSIBILITIES: Choose from 16 million colors to instantly change the look and atmosphere of your smart home or control your lights with your Voice. Requiring the Philips Hue Hub (sold separately) for the full Hue experience. Designed to fit 5-6 inch recessed cans.

SMART VOICE CONTROL: Control your Philips Hue smart lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest or Samsung SmartThings system.

EASY INSTALLATION: To install, simply screw the smart bulbs into your desired light location, download the Hue mobile app and pair your Hue Hub. Control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead lights via the Philips Hue App.

EXPAND YOUR SMART HOME: Easily expand your smart lighting system with alexa, google home, and apple homekit-compatible accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor.

Philips Hue Single Premium Smart Bulb Downlight for 5-6 inch recessed cans, 16 million colors,…: $39.99

Philips Hue 2-Pack Premium Smart Light Starter Kit

LIMITLESS POSSIBILITIES: The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 2- Pack Smart Bulb Kit lets you choose from 16 million colors and shades of white to turn your everyday lighting into an extraordinary experience. These color lights are controlled remotely with your smartphone or tablet, create custom scenes and unleash your creativity. This is the perfect way to personalize your smart home.

VOICE ACTIVATED: Works with Alexa for voice control (smart hub required and included, Alexa device sold separately).

LASTS A LIFETIME: Lasts 25,000 hours or 23 years with normal use. To install, simply screw in the smart bulbs into your desired smart lighting location, download the hue mobile app and pair your smart hub. Control smart-bulb-equipped lamps and overhead smart lights via the Philips hue app. Ideal for your favorite Ceiling Fan lights, floor lamps, table lamps, Pendant lights, and more throughout your smart home.

EXPAND YOUR SMART HOME: Easily expand your smart lighting system with alexa-enabled accessories (sold separately), such as a Hue Dimmer Switch, Hue Tap, or Hue Motion Sensor.

COMPLETE PACKAGE: Comes with 2 Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 60W Energy Star Certified LED Smart Bulbs (able to fit most lamps, overhead lights, and 4-inch recessed cans), Philips hue hub and three-year warranty for the ultimate Philips Hue Smart Lighting experience.

Philips Hue 2-Pack Premium Smart Light Starter Kit, 16 million colors, for most lamps & overhea…: $89.99

BGR Top Deals:

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com