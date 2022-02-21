With 5 Locations, the 2022 Miami International Boat Show Goes Big—and the Crowds Follow

Michael Verdon and Howard Walker
·3 min read

Andrew Doole, president of the 2022 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show organizer Informa Markets, wasn’t exaggerating when he said show-goers would remember this year’s event for its “magnificent scale.”

With five locations—including the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Center fresh from a $620 million makeover—this year’s show seemed to justify its title of the “The Largest Boating and Yachting Event in the World.”

More from Robb Report

After two years of the global pandemic, which started shortly after 2019’s Miami show, the boating feeding frenzy shows no signs of slowing down. The industry continues to report record-high sales across all categories, from personal watercraft to superyachts. Some yacht-brokerage firms have been sold out of good yachts for months. They were at the show taking names for when inventory levels up again.

Despite a blustery first day, most exhibitors reported strong crowds at the main locations. - Credit: Courtesy Howard Walker
Despite a blustery first day, most exhibitors reported strong crowds at the main locations. - Credit: Courtesy Howard Walker

Courtesy Howard Walker

Despite blustery days on Wednesday and Thursday, the docks were filled with buyers at Herald Plaza, which housed the motoryachts from 35 to 135 feet. “I’ve never seen a better opening day at Miami,” Justin Joyner, Beneteau Powerboats’ sales manager, told Robb Report.

At the Convention Center, more than 1,000 vendors—from fishing lure sellers to Cigarette Racing with its rock-concert-style display—catered to the crowds looking at production boats. At Island Gardens, where the superyachts are based, the crowds were thinner, and most of the yachts on display were brokerage boats.

With its mid-season dates, the Miami show has never been a major event for new-model introductions. This year was no different. A handful of US builders, Boston Whaler, Invincible, Scout and Formula, introduced new models while others like Leopard’s 46 Powercat and Beneteau’s ST48 Swift Trawler were global launches. Other European-built boats like the Pardo E60, Azimut 68 Fly and Ferretti Yachts 500 weren’t launches, but were being shown in the US market for the first time.

The convention center in Miami Beach, which hadn&#x002019;t hosted a boat show in six years, had 1,000 exhibitors.
The convention center in Miami Beach, which hadn’t hosted a boat show in six years, had 1,000 exhibitors.

Tiara Yachts announced its new EX 60 flagship, which should make its physical appearance later this year. “After several years of building outboard-powered models, this is a return to the Tiara heritage of inboard cruisers,” Tiara’s Dena Meiste told Robb Report. “This will be our biggest boat yet, and with three staterooms, it will put more focus on staying aboard for longer.”

Expected to be priced at around $3.5 million, its design highlights included drop-down side sections to increase cockpit space, and a choice of four “alfresco” cockpit layout options.

With the Miami market being the originator of high performance, “Miami Vice”-style boats, local builder Midnight Express unveiled its polarizing new 52 Vitesse rocketship. “We’ve already sold eight boats, and this is only the second day,” Lesly Puntes, Midnight Express marketing director told Robb Report. “It’s the boat many of our customers have been waiting for.” Priced around $2 million, the 52 Vitesse comes with six Mercury 450 Racing outboards, with the option of six V12 600s.

The European yacht brands dominated the event at Herald Plaza. - Credit: Courtesy Howard Walker
The European yacht brands dominated the event at Herald Plaza. - Credit: Courtesy Howard Walker

Courtesy Howard Walker

French manufacturer Groupe Beneteau didn’t announce the global reveal of the latest addition to its hugely popular Swift Trawler lineup, the Swift Trawler 48, until the show’s opening day. Because of a shipping nightmare, it was literally offloaded from a transporter days before. Other builders from Europe also said they could not get models through the Port of Miami in time for the show.

Based on the ST47, this new 48-footer—priced from $920,000—has had a major interior redesign to reconfigure the salon and cabins. It also has the option of 425 hp Cummins diesels to push the top speed to around 28 mph.

By the time this year show closes today, more than 100,000-plus visitors will have walked through the gates at all five locations.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Denny Hamlin's amazing Daytona 500 streak comes to an end: 'Just too aggressive'

    The three-time winner had finished 17 straight Daytona 500s, but a Stage 1 crash ended that streak suddenly on Sunday.

  • Biden request for COVID-19 funds faces resistance from lawmakers

    The Biden administration's request for $30 billion in additional funds to fight COVID-19 is facing resistance from lawmakers.The administration, in talks with lawmakers this week, outlined the need for the additional funds for areas such as vaccines, testing capacity and treatments, though it is not yet a formal request. Officials said previous funds to fight the virus have already been spent or allocated.White House press secretary Jen Psaki...

  • Canada's capital starts cleanup after weeks-long protest

    Police tape and fencing are all that remain on the snow-swept streets of downtown Ottawa on Sunday, a day after officers cleared out a three-week protest camp that had blockaded the Canadian capital.Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks and vehicles to block the city since Jan. 28, in what began as a protest by truck drivers angry over cross-border COVID-19 vaccine requirements.But the blockade turned into a demonstration against Canada's Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the government.Trudeau on Monday invoked emergency powers to give his government wider authority to stop the protests.And on Saturday, cops moved in."So I will stand here today again and say: this demonstration is over. Go home. If you don't go home, we will remove you from the streets."Ottawa's interim police chief, Steve Bell, said officers used pepper spray and stun grenades and made dozens of arrests. Police said thirty-eight vehicles had been towed.Bell said that while the blockade was over, the investigation was not."If you are involved in this protest, we will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges. Absolutely. This investigation will go on for months to come."The federal government said on Saturday it would provide up to C$20 million to Ottawa businesses that have suffered losses due to the blockades.

  • Slovaks unveil monument to slain journalist and his fiancee

    Slovakia marked on Monday the anniversary of the 2018 slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee by unveiling a monument to honor them at a central square in the capital of Bratislava. Prime Minister Eduard Heger and the parents of the two were among those attending the unveiling ceremony. Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova, both 27, were shot dead at their home in the town of Velka Maca, east of Bratislava, on Feb. 21, 2018.

  • Fastest Ways To Become Rich by Investing in the Stock Market

    Investing in the stock market is one of the world's best ways to generate wealth. One of the major strengths of the stock market is that there are so many ways that you can profit from it. But with...

  • This City Is Prohibiting Rent Hikes for Most Tenants Until 2023. Will More Follow Suit?

    Many people have seen their finances upended since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For much of the pandemic, there was a federal eviction ban in place that prohibited landlords from removing tenants on the basis of nonpayment. Landlords in Los Angeles are barred from raising the cost of rent for more than 650,000 rent-stabilized units across the city until 2023.

  • Chile's Niemann wins second PGA Tour title at Riviera

    Joaquin Niemann's gritty even par 71 was enough to give the 23-year-old Chilean his second US PGA Tour title on Sunday, a two-shot triumph in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

  • Here Are Some Bloopers From the 2022 Winter Olympics

    The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing were a showcase of extraordinary talent, however the athletes did not only compete, they also laughed.

  • Brightline not meeting its promise

    Brightline trains not yet living up to the promise of speed or safety

  • Only 25% of Americans Think Now Is a Good Time to Buy a Home

    For one thing, home prices are still extremely high. It's also putting buyers in a position where they need to engage in bidding wars to get an offer accepted. Last year, prospective buyers with great credit who qualified for low interest rates on their mortgages could use those low rates to help offset higher home prices.

  • East Lansing nurse, Dansville native to audition on new 'American Idol' season

    Jacob Moran's first experience on "American Idol" in 2019 ended after the second week. Now, the East Lansing nurse will give it another go.

  • Joaquin Niemann holds on after dominant start to win Genesis Invitational

    After setting a pair of tournament scoring records, Joaquin Niemann picked up his second career PGA Tour win on Sunday afternoon.

  • Niemann keeps his distance and closes out big win at Riviera

    Joaquin Niemann set or matched some form of a scoring record at Riviera every day of the Genesis Invitational until Sunday. All he got was the trophy handed to him from Tiger Woods after beating the best field in golf this year. Niemann overcame a few anxious moments and closed with an even-par 71 to become the first wire-to-wire winner at the Genesis Invitational in 53 years, holding off British Open champion Collin Morikawa and PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young by two shots.

  • FDA considering second COVID-19 booster in coming months

    Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials are "very carefully" considering second booster doses of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Porsche Releases A Love Letter To The V8

    This is the most romantic thing I’ve seen in a long time…

  • 6 fitness trends to emerge in 2022 and how you can change up your workout routine

    Yahoo Life spoke with fitness industry insiders from Virgin Active Singapore, Urban Den, The Ripple Club, F45 Global Athletics, Hello Physio, and Anya Active; on the rising fitness trends in 2022.

  • Alan Ritchson's Jack Reacher Diet Included Popeye's Chicken and Cookies

    Alan Ritchson, star of 'Reacher', explained how he gained 30 pounds for the action hero role while appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. ''Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,'' James said, still trying to grasp the experience. During a moving halftime tribute at Sunday's All-Star Game, 45 members of the 75th Anniversary Team - including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James - stood elbow to elbow on a giant circular stage in the middle of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

  • Canadians Go Bitcoin (BTC) as Government Targets Bank Accounts

    Canadian banks face bank runs as the government’s state of emergency targets bank accounts, which has pushed demand for cryptos.

  • Stuck at sea: The latest on the burning car carrier that never made it to RI

    Here's what we know Saturday about the fire aboard the Felicity Ace and how it might affect RI's auto market.