With 5 Locations, the 2022 Miami International Boat Show Goes Big—and the Crowds Follow

Andrew Doole, president of the 2022 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show organizer Informa Markets, wasn’t exaggerating when he said show-goers would remember this year’s event for its “magnificent scale.”

With five locations—including the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Center fresh from a $620 million makeover—this year’s show seemed to justify its title of the “The Largest Boating and Yachting Event in the World.”

After two years of the global pandemic, which started shortly after 2019’s Miami show, the boating feeding frenzy shows no signs of slowing down. The industry continues to report record-high sales across all categories, from personal watercraft to superyachts. Some yacht-brokerage firms have been sold out of good yachts for months. They were at the show taking names for when inventory levels up again.

Despite a blustery first day, most exhibitors reported strong crowds at the main locations.

Despite blustery days on Wednesday and Thursday, the docks were filled with buyers at Herald Plaza, which housed the motoryachts from 35 to 135 feet. “I’ve never seen a better opening day at Miami,” Justin Joyner, Beneteau Powerboats’ sales manager, told Robb Report.

At the Convention Center, more than 1,000 vendors—from fishing lure sellers to Cigarette Racing with its rock-concert-style display—catered to the crowds looking at production boats. At Island Gardens, where the superyachts are based, the crowds were thinner, and most of the yachts on display were brokerage boats.

With its mid-season dates, the Miami show has never been a major event for new-model introductions. This year was no different. A handful of US builders, Boston Whaler, Invincible, Scout and Formula, introduced new models while others like Leopard’s 46 Powercat and Beneteau’s ST48 Swift Trawler were global launches. Other European-built boats like the Pardo E60, Azimut 68 Fly and Ferretti Yachts 500 weren’t launches, but were being shown in the US market for the first time.

The convention center in Miami Beach, which hadn’t hosted a boat show in six years, had 1,000 exhibitors.

Tiara Yachts announced its new EX 60 flagship, which should make its physical appearance later this year. “After several years of building outboard-powered models, this is a return to the Tiara heritage of inboard cruisers,” Tiara’s Dena Meiste told Robb Report. “This will be our biggest boat yet, and with three staterooms, it will put more focus on staying aboard for longer.”

Expected to be priced at around $3.5 million, its design highlights included drop-down side sections to increase cockpit space, and a choice of four “alfresco” cockpit layout options.

With the Miami market being the originator of high performance, “Miami Vice”-style boats, local builder Midnight Express unveiled its polarizing new 52 Vitesse rocketship. “We’ve already sold eight boats, and this is only the second day,” Lesly Puntes, Midnight Express marketing director told Robb Report. “It’s the boat many of our customers have been waiting for.” Priced around $2 million, the 52 Vitesse comes with six Mercury 450 Racing outboards, with the option of six V12 600s.

The European yacht brands dominated the event at Herald Plaza.

French manufacturer Groupe Beneteau didn’t announce the global reveal of the latest addition to its hugely popular Swift Trawler lineup, the Swift Trawler 48, until the show’s opening day. Because of a shipping nightmare, it was literally offloaded from a transporter days before. Other builders from Europe also said they could not get models through the Port of Miami in time for the show.

Based on the ST47, this new 48-footer—priced from $920,000—has had a major interior redesign to reconfigure the salon and cabins. It also has the option of 425 hp Cummins diesels to push the top speed to around 28 mph.

By the time this year show closes today, more than 100,000-plus visitors will have walked through the gates at all five locations.

