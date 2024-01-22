These 5 loving German shepherds are looking for their forever homes at SLO County shelter

German shepherd dogs are one of the most popular dog breeds in the United States, and San Luis Obispo County Animal Services has 15 incredible shepherds available for adoption.

Looking for a loyal family dog? Three-year-old Mason (ID: A300461) is affectionate, great with other dogs, well trained and gentle. He knows “sit,” “stay,” and is learning “shake.” Recently he went on a field trip with a volunteer where he was an A+ car passenger and loved everyone he met.

Mason is a German shepherd dog awaiting adoption at San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter.

Harlow (ID:A300861) and Marley (ID:A300862) came in together and are a stunning duo. They both know tricks, walk well on leash and are good with other dogs. Harlow stands out for his stunning blue eyes, and Marley is easily recognized by his sweet smile.

Marley (left) and Harlow (right) are two German shepherd dogs awaiting adoption at San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter.

Two-year-old Bruce (ID: A301986) is a fetch fanatic and water enthusiast. After a good play session, he likes snuggling up besides volunteers and sitting for treats. He will make an exceptional adventure buddy, but will need to be adopted into a single-dog home.

Bruce is a German shepherd dog awaiting adoption at San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter.

Artemis (ID:A301470) is a three-year-old German shepherd and labrador retriever mix. Her previous owners say she’s housebroken, good with other dogs, good with kids, very loving and well behaved. She has a calm demeanor, loves toys and knows how to sit, shake and roll over.

Artemis is a German shepherd dog awaiting adoption at San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter.

German shepherd dogs are known for being loyal, intelligent and obedient — however they are often overbred due to their popularity and end up in shelters. Beyond the five great dogs listed above, Animal Services has numerous other shepherds ready to make exceptional forever companions.

How to adopt a pet in SLO County

For more information about and of these dogs, call the front desk at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400, extension 6, or visit slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 865 Oklahoma Ave. off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $85 for cats and $130 for dogs, plus a $30 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus, and adopters receive a carrier.