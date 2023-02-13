5 Luxury Valentine’s Day Getaways That Are Truly Splurge-Worthy

g-stockstudio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Calling all vacation-loving lovebirds! Many of the most exclusive hotels and resorts across the U.S. have assembled Valentine’s Day packages that are full of luxurious amenities and activities, from private ballroom dance lessons to yacht excursions. While these getaways are a splurge, they’re sure to provide you and your loved one with a romantic trip you’ll remember for years to come.

See: What Is the Highest-Rated Luxury Cruise Line?

Learn: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes

Here’s a look at some of the most luxurious Valentine’s Day getaways that money can buy.

‘Sea the Love’ Valentine’s Package at Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island

Price: $153,600

Enjoy Atlantic Ocean views during your two-night stay in the four-level Tower Suite at the top of the Ocean House as part of this East Coast Valentine’s Day getaway. The six-figure vacation package also includes private helicopter transportation for two to Ocean House from New York, Boston, Connecticut or Rhode Island; use of a 2023 Nautical Blue Mercedes Benz EQS 450 4Matic; a Tiffany ring; a private photo session; a couple’s massage and pedicures at the on-site spa; a private bonfire night complete with a bottle of champagne and a cashmere blanket that’s yours to keep; dinner for two with wine pairings; breakfast in bed with Veuve Clicquot mimosas; lunch with ocean views; and a set of two monogrammed Matouk Linens pillowcases to take home as a souvenir.

Take Our Poll: What Are Your Financial Priorities in 2023?

‘Romance and Style’ at the Baccarat Hotel in New York

Price: Starting at $8,626 per night

New York’s glamorous Baccarat Hotel has put together what it describes as the “ultimate Valentine’s experience complete with luxuries at every turn.” The “Romance and Style” package includes a one-hour photo shoot with a fashion photographer, styling for the photoshoot by a celebrity stylist, a “signature chocolate session,” keepsake Baccarat Champagne flutes and a box of red roses, a 60-minute couple’s spa treatment, daily breakfast and a five-course dinner for two including caviar and Crystal Champagne.

Story continues

‘Paradise Found’ at Hotel Wailea in Maui, Hawaii

Price: $118,000

Extend your Valentine’s Day celebrations with a week-long stay at the adults-only Hotel Wailea in Maui. The “Paradise Found” package includes seven nights in a Celebration Ocean View Suite; a personal butler; round-trip private jet transportation; a seven-course dinner for two with wine pairings; an afternoon on the “Bubble Bus” featuring all-you-can-drink Champagne plus caviar, cheese and charcuterie; rare Japanese whisky tasting flights; a luxury yacht excursion; a two-hour in-suite couples massage; a private aerial yoga class; daily breakfast; and private airport transfers in a luxury SUV.

‘Ultimate Romantic Evening’ Package for Two at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York

Price: $15,000

Live a real-life fairytale through this curated Valentine’s Day experience at Oheka Castle. The “Ultimate Romantic Evening” package includes a one-night stay in a luxury suite, round-trip limousine service, four-hour use of a private ballroom, a seven-course gourmet dinner, butler service, a one-hour ballroom dance lesson, a one-hour string quartet performance, a two-hour photoshoot, a one-hour couple’s massage, Dom Perignon champagne, a dozen red roses and a room service breakfast.

‘Valentine’s Day Alpine Escape’ at the Madeline Hotel in Mountain Village, Colorado

Price: Starts at $5,601 for a three-night stay

Hit the slopes with your fellow snow bunny by heading to the Madeline Hotel, located in Colorado’s snow-capped San Juan Mountains. Their three-night Valentine’s Day package includes daily breakfast, a spa day, an in-room bath ritual, dinner for two and a private ice skating experience.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Luxury Valentine’s Day Getaways That Are Truly Splurge-Worthy