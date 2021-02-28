5 Major Money Mistakes To Avoid Once You Turn 60

Laura Woods
·4 min read
Ridofranz / iStock.com
Ridofranz / iStock.com

You’ve been working hard your entire adult life and you’re finally nearing retirement. The prospect of having more time to relax and enjoy yourself is exciting, but you’ll need money to do that.

Watch Out: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You’re Making

As you wrap up your peak earning years and prepare to step away from the workforce, it’s important to make smart money moves that will protect your nest egg. All it takes is one poor financial choice to throw a wrench in your plans — and financial stability — so take the time to make informed decisions.

When faced with a large amount of cash, it can be tempting to share it with loved ones — i.e., your children — or indulge yourself with luxury items. However, this money needs to last your entire retirement, which could span decades. Here’s a look at common financial blunders you don’t want to make as you get older if you want to avoid a major financial setback.

Last updated: Feb. 15, 2021

Social Security Card.
Social Security Card.

Collecting Social Security Benefits Too Soon

Many people make the mistake of taking Social Security income as soon as they can because it’s available. Others start early because they’re afraid the system will run out of money. Neither approach is the best way to maximize benefits.

“You receive more each month if you wait until your full retirement age, and you can even get increases after that — amounting to roughly 8% per year until you’re 70,” said Justin Pritchard, CFP, founder of Approach Financial, Inc. in Montrose, Colorado.

Having patience can literally pay off.

“Instead of claiming as soon as possible, run some numbers to determine how much you’ll earn if you wait,” he said. “Remember that a surviving spouse who takes over your benefit will be affected by your decision, so choose carefully.”

Check Out: What Social Security Will Look Like in 2035

Happy senior woman enjoying summer beach vacations.
Happy senior woman enjoying summer beach vacations.

Cashing Out a Retirement Account

When you retire, you might have the option to keep your retirement savings with your employer or move the money into a retirement account — i.e., an IRA — in your name.

“You don’t need to cash out the entire account and put that money in the bank,” Prichard said. “If you do so, 100% of your nest egg may become taxable income, resulting in high tax rates and possibly even underpayment penalties.”

Avoid decreasing the value of your retirement account by making informed decisions.

“Instead of cashing out, consider moving those funds into an IRA,” he said. “From there, you can take out exactly what you need in chunks. You might set up a monthly income stream, or take withdrawals as major expenses come up.”

Don’t Miss: Things To Cut Out Right Now To Save Money During the Health Crisis

Nurse assisting senior woman with hand exercise.
Nurse assisting senior woman with hand exercise.

Ignoring Healthcare Expenses

If you’ve enjoyed employer-sponsored healthcare during your time in the workforce, there’s a chance you haven’t fully grasped the true cost of health insurance premiums.

“You might face sticker shock, especially if you retire before age 65 and need to buy a policy from a private insurer,” Prichard said. “Research healthcare expenses long before you leave your job. You may have options, such as continuing benefits under COBRA or a state program for 18 months.”

Covering all the bases will ensure you’re prepared for the healthcare costs you’ll face upon retirement.

“Even when it’s time for Medicare, you need to know roughly what to expect,” he said.

Compare: How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Every Age

man-giving-handout
man-giving-handout

Giving Your Children Their Inheritance Early

If your adult children need extra cash, it can be tempting to let them have at least part of their inheritance now, while you’re still alive. You could rationalize this as a good idea because they’ll eventually get the money anyway but think twice about that.

In many cases, children who ask for an advance on their inheritance aren’t the best at managing their finances. Therefore, they might come to you in the future needing more cash, which could ultimately exceed the amount of cash you were planning to leave them.

“They should receive what is left over after you have used your own retirement savings to enjoy your golden years,” said Mark D. Kinsella, CFP, founder of Family Financial Planning Services, LLC. in Wheaton, Illinois. “Keep the money and use it for your needs — fun, travel, emergency fund, insurance, investments, etc.”

Read: 12 Crucial Money Tips for Every Phase of Your Financial Life

Businessman pointing a car interior at new car showroom.
Businessman pointing a car interior at new car showroom.

Buying an Expensive New Car

It’s important to enjoy your golden years, but you don’t need a luxury ride to do it. Kinsella said he has seen many people kick off retirement by purchasing a fancy new car, thinking it will be the last vehicle they purchase.

“You will need a number of cars in retirement,” he said. “Put the money into moderate growth investments, so you will have it when you need to purchase another car.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Major Money Mistakes To Avoid Once You Turn 60

Recommended Stories

  • The First Thing You Should Do With Your Social Security Check

    Whether you’re 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it’s important to plan how you’re going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For...

  • Retiring This Year? What To Do Right Before Taking the Leap

    Most people are aware that they should start saving for retirement at a young age. However, that is generally all the preparation that young people make for their future retirement, which can be...

  • 5 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

    With $100,000 to start with, you have several paths to work in your attempt to grow that money to a whopping $1 million nest egg. Given your initial money, reaching that milestone could be fairly straightforward if you have enough time to enable the market or your efforts make the magic happen. To help you get started, here are five ways to grow $100,000 into $1 million for your retirement savings.

  • Report calls for killing of cattle on pariah ship

    It’s been recommended that more than 850 cows on a livestock ship that spent months wandering across the Mediterranean should be killed.That’s according to a confidential report by Spanish government veterinarians seen by Reuters.They concluded that the cows that spent months aboard the ship are no longer fit for transport.An animal rights activist says the cows were kept in "hellish" conditions on the Karim Allah which docked in the Spanish port of Cartagena on Thursday (February 25).It was after struggling to find a buyer for the cattle during the past two months.The beasts were rejected by several countries over fears they had bovine bluetongue virus.The insect-borne virus causes lameness and haemorrhaging among cattle - it does not affect humans.The veterinarians' report concluded that the animals had suffered from the lengthy journey.And that euthanasia would be the best solution for their health and welfare.

  • Taking Advantage of This Key Opportunity Could Leave You $600,000 Richer in Retirement

    If you put in enough of your own money to snag that match, you could end up a lot wealthier once your time in the workforce comes to an end. Many employers who offer 401(k) plans also match worker contributions to varying degrees. If yours has this type of program in place, it means you could be entitled to free money in your retirement plan that could help you grow serious wealth in time for retirement.

  • National parks visitation dropped in 2020. Here are the most popular ones.

    COVID closures played a role in reshuffling the makeup of 2020's top 10 most-visited parks list, but 15 parks set new visitation records.

  • What Do You Mean You’re Not Toasting Your Oats?

    It takes five minutes, but it adds ten dimensions of flavor—whether your oat cereal is hot or cold.

  • In California: J&J vaccine approved; state expects 1.1 million doses in next 3 weeks

    Plus: Lady Gaga calls dog walker Ryan Fischer a 'hero' after shooting; Mr. Potato Head goes gender-neutral and a long-lost cat was found.

  • How to Properly Light Your Kitchen Counters (10 photos)

    Like a canvas is to an artist, so a countertop is to the home chef. It’s a workspace that requires proper lighting to create a safe, functional and comfortable environment. If you’re remodeling your kitchen or just looking for a quick update, working with your home professional to place lights in the...

  • Jayson Tatum with an assist vs the Indiana Pacers

    Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) with an assist vs the Indiana Pacers, 02/26/2021

  • 6 Hidden Tax Breaks for Retirees

    Though your income might decline after you've retired, that doesn't mean the Internal Revenue Service stops collecting taxes in retirement, so it's important you take any tax breaks for retirees you...

  • Tiffany’s Latest High Jewelry Collection Gives Classic Stones a Modern Spin

    Just look at this gem-encrusted necklace.

  • Evgeny Svechnikov with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks

    Evgeny Svechnikov (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 02/27/2021

  • Transfer IRA Money to an HSA

    You can fund a health savings account (HSA) to pay medical expenses by rolling over money from your IRA, tax-free.

  • Spanish government says all cattle on pariah ship should be killed

    More than 850 cows that have spent months on a ship in the Mediterranean are no longer fit for transport and should be killed, Spain's Agriculure Ministry said on Saturday, confirming an earlier Reuters report. The cows were kept in what an animal rights activist called "hellish" conditions on the Karim Allah, which docked in the southeastern Spanish port of Cartagena on Thursday after struggling to find a buyer for the cattle during the past two months. The animals were rejected by several countries over fears they had bovine bluetongue virus.

  • WATCH: Could Boston be better off dealing for role players, not stars?

    Ringer analyst Kevin O'Connor challenges the notion a star is where the Celtics should be focused on trading for.

  • The Best Places to Retire If You Can’t Save $1 Million

    Nowadays, it’s generally accepted that $1 million is the ideal amount to save for retirement. But if you’re not on track to retire a millionaire, you’re not alone. Find Out: 27 Ugly...

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: President Joe Biden restored taxpayer funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology. THE FACTS: Social media users are falsely claiming the Biden administration is bankrolling the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a Chinese lab that has faced unproven allegations that the coronavirus leaked from the facility, leading to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 3 Reasons the Stock Market Could Crash in the Next 3 Months

    After losing 34% of its value in less than five weeks during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) bounced more than 75% higher from the bear market low set on March 23. Unfortunately, the stock market's incredible 11-month bull run may come to a crashing halt. Although it's impossible to predict stock market crashes and corrections with any true precision, there are more than enough clues to suggest that trouble is brewing.

  • Should You Buy Stocks Right Now? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice.

    The market index fell nearly 5%, highlighting investors' skittish attitude toward tech companies following a tech-led bull market after the coronavirus market crash early last year. A sharp pullback like this prompts a timely question for investors: Is this a sign of more declines to come? Before we attempt to answer whether now is a good time to buy stocks or not, investors should first understand that attempting to "time" the market, or predict where it is headed next, is not a smart way to go about investing.