Here are 5 major road projects coming to Peoria in 2024

Peoria's 2024 budget included over $100 million in capital improvement projects for the city that will largely entail overhauling the city's stormwater/sewer system and a litany of road projects.

Here are the biggest road projects coming to Peoria in 2024:

Pioneer Parkway and University Street

Heavy traffic passes through the intersection of University and Pioneer Parkway in Peoria. The busy intersection will undergo a $9.1 million reconstruction in 2024.

It is no secret to anyone that has driven on Pioneer Parkway that the road has been in dire need of repairs for years.

City officials are aware of that, and in 2024, $8.5 million will be spent to reconstruct the intersection at Pioneer Parkway and University Street.

While the Pioneer-University intersection is the only Pioneer Parkway project Peoria had planned for 2024, the city has much broader hopes for the road in the future, including extending it to Route 91.

Depot Street in the Warehouse District

Plans are in the works to reconstruct Depot Street between Oak and Persimmon in Peoria's Warehouse District in 2024. The area just south of the 800-1000 blocks of Washington Street has been earmarked for a new 300-vehicle parking lot.

Depot Street as it sits today resembles more of an alley than a street in Peoria's Warehouse District.

But that is scheduled to change this year as the road will be built out between Persimmon and Oak streets to accommodate for the handful of residential developments coming to that part of town.

Peoria will spend $4.5 million in 2024 to build out the street and will also construct a 300-space parking lot between the 800 and 1000 blocks of Washington Street.

Construction will begin this spring.

Wisconsin Avenue

The City of Peoria has plans to completely reconstruct Wisconsin Avenue from Nebraska to McClure.

Reconstructing Wisconsin Avenue has long been a goal of Peoria city officials, particularly city councilmember Tim Riggenbach, whose 3rd District is home to the throughfare.

This year, the city will spend $6.4 million to reconstruct Wisconsin Avenue between McClure and Nebraska avenues in hopes of spurring business growth in the neighborhood.

Moss Avenue

Sunlight streams through the fall foliage of historic Moss Avenue in Peoria. The historic thoroughfare will be totally reconstructed in 2024-2025 complete with new gutters and curbs.

One of Peoria's oldest roads, Moss Avenue is in need of drainage improvements to mitigate flooding on the historic thoroughfare.

A price tag of $10.6 million comes with the Moss Avenue project that will run from Western Avenue to Sheridan Road.

Work will begin in the fall.

MacArthur Highway

A view north along a tree-lined section of MacArthur Highway at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria.

The MacArthur Highway corridor is another major Peoria roadway that city officials would like to see business growth happen. Part of sparking that growth is major redevelopment of the highway.

State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, secured $10 million in the state budget for MacArthur Highway, and $7 million of that money has been released by the state for work to begin.

Peoria will spend $2.9 million in 2024 to reconstruct the road between Jefferson Street and the Cedar Street Bridge.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Here are 5 of the biggest road projects coming to Peoria in 2024.