5 Margin-Expanding Homebuilders to Build on in the 2nd Quarter

In light of strong growth in February pending home sales, five homebuilders with expanding operating margins, as well as strong Piotroski F and Altman Z-scores are Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO), NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR) and PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) according to the All-in-One Screener, a GuruFocus Premium feature.





Homebuilding sector reports strong growth in February

The National Association of Realtors reported on Monday that pending home sales increased for the second consecutive month during February, with expansion in month-over-month contract activity for each of the four major regions: Northeast, Midwest, South and West.

The organization's chief economist, Lawrence Yun, said in the press release that February's pending home sales indicate a "very healthy" housing market prior to the coronavirus shutdown. Further, even though home sales are expected to decline during the spring months as the virus continues spreading in the U.S., Yun is "optimistic that the upcoming stimulus package" could mitigate the economic damage and result in a "V-shaped robust recovery later in the year."

As such, investors might find good opportunities among homebuilders with high balance sheets and strong profitability as demand temporarily drops below average.

Cavco

Phoenix-based Cavco designs and produces factory-built homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes and Palm Harbor Homes brands. GuruFocus ranks the company's financial strength 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include robust interest coverage and debt ratios that are outperforming over 88% of global competitors.

Gurus with large holdings in Cavco include Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies.

KB Home

KB Home builds single-family homes and communities in states like Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas. GuruFocus ranks the company's profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, expanding operating margins and a three-year Ebitda growth rate that outperforms 83.67% of global competitors.

Gurus with large holdings in KB Home include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

