5 Marines aboard helicopter that went down outside San Diego confirmed dead

The five U.S. Marines who were aboard a military helicopter that went down in the mountains near San Diego were found dead, authorities said on Thursday.

The Marines flying a heavy-lift helicopter were conducting a "routine training flight" from Creech Air Force Base, northwest of Las Vegas, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, when the aircraft was reported overdue on Tuesday, according to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

"It is with a heavy heart and a profound sadness that I share the loss of five outstanding Marines," Maj. Gen. Michael Borgschulte, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement. "To the families of our fallen Marines, we send our deepest condolences and commit to ensuring your support and care during this incredibly difficult time."

The aircraft wing said efforts to recover the remains of the Marines and equipment has begun and an investigation is underway. The names of the Marines will not be released until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications are completed. It's unclear where their bodies were found.

Local, state and federal authorities began a search and the aircraft was discovered in Pine Valley, California, about 45 miles east of San Diego, just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The condition of the aircraft has not been released nor the time the Marines departed from Nevada and when they were scheduled to land at the base in San Diego.

The last known contact with the helicopter was at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cal Fire’s spokesperson Capt. Mike Cornette told CBS 8 news. Its location was based on a "ping" reported to a Cal Fire dispatch center.

Harsh conditions and heavy snow from a historic storm that hit California this week has made it challenging for rescue crews to access the area, said Cal Fire and the San Diego County Fire Protection District. The storm pummeled the region with record-setting rainfall amounts beginning over the weekend and lasting through Tuesday, when the helicopter was scheduled to arrive in San Diego. The atmospheric river storm also brought heavy snow across the region's mountains.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department along with the Civil Air Patrol, the U.S. Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit, Cal Fire San Diego and the U.S. Forest Service were involved in the sweeping search effort. Jeeps and drones were used to manage the difficult terrain amid poor weather conditions.

The National Weather Service said on X more rain and mountain snow is coming to Southern California after a brief respite ended Wednesday morning.

The aircraft the Marines were flying, a CH-53E Super Stallion, is about 99 feet long and is described as a "heavy-lift helicopter" capable of transporting troops, equipment and supplies from ships to shore and launching amphibious assaults, according to the Naval Air Systems Command website. The aircraft is able to withstand harsh conditions, such as moving over rugged terrain in bad weather.

Contributing: N'dea Yancey-Bragg, Thao Nguyen

