5 Marines confirmed dead after helicopter goes missing

Five Marines were found dead after their helicopter went missing while traveling from Nevada to California.

The aircraft, a CH-53E Super Stallion, was located Wednesday afternoon in Southern California. It was flying from Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, on Tuesday “when the aircraft was reported overdue,” the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said in a statement.

The deaths of the Marines were confirmed in a news release Wednesday.

"It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I share the loss of five Marines from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and the ‘Flying Tigers’ while conducting a training flight last night,” Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte said in a statement. “These pilots and crew members were serving a calling greater than self and were proud to do so. We will forever be grateful for their call to duty and selfless service.”

Their names have not been released.

Efforts are underway to recover the remains of the Marines, who were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

The San Diego area has been hit with snow and rain due to a winter storm. On Tuesday, parts of San Diego County were under a rare tornado warning.

