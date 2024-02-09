5 Marines killed in helicopter crash are identified

The five Marines who died when their helicopter crashed during a routine training flight this week have been identified, the Marine Corps said.

They were: Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kansas, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief; Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Arizona, a CH-53E helicopter crew chief; Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho, a CH-53E helicopter pilot; Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, New Hampshire, a CH-53E helicopter pilot; and Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Michigan, a CH-53E helicopter pilot.

PHOTO: Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho, served as a CH-53E helicopter pilot. (Courtesy of 3rd MAW Communication Strategy and Operations)

PHOTO: Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, N.H., served as a CH-53E helicopter pilot. (Courtesy of 3rd MAW Communication Strategy and Operations)

PHOTO: Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Mich., served as a CH-53E helicopter pilot. (Courtesy of 3rd MAW Communication Strategy and Operations)

PHOTO: Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kan., served as a CH-53E helicopter crew chief. (Courtesy of 3rd MAW Communication Strategy and Operations)

Alec Langen, 23, got married a few weeks ago, ABC San Diego ABC affiliate KGTV reported.

Langen's dad, Steve Langen, was also a Marine and said he flew the same aircraft.

"I would give anything to be able to trade places and just have him come home," Steve Langen told KGTV.

"He died with people he wanted to be with, doing what he loved and wanted to do," he added.

PHOTO: Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Ariz., served as a CH-53E helicopter crew chief. (Courtesy of 3rd MAW Communication Strategy and Operations)

MORE: 5 missing Marines confirmed dead following helicopter crash

The Marines had been reported missing when their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter was "reported overdue" to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Tuesday night. The helicopter departed from Creech Air Force Base near Las Vegas and was en route to Miramar, in the San Diego, California, area.

A search effort was launched and the helicopter was discovered Wednesday morning.

PHOTO: San Diego County Sherriff's Department officers take part in a search and rescue operation for five missing Marines who were on board a missing military helicopter that was found in Southern California, Feb. 7, 2024. (Maria Villalobos/ABC News)

On Thursday morning, the Marine Corps announced that the five missing Marines had been confirmed dead. The families had been notified Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the Marines said.

An investigation is ongoing. The Marines called it a "tragic mishap."

"We have been confronted with a tragedy that is every service family’s worst fear," Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey said in a statement Friday. "Our top priority now is supporting the families of our fallen heroes, and we ask for your respect and understanding as they grieve. The Flying Tigers family stands strong and includes the friends and community who have supported our squadron during this challenging time. We will get through this together."

PHOTO: A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 165 lands on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu in a U.S. Navy file photo. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Bitter/U.S. Navy, FILES)

5 Marines killed in helicopter crash are identified originally appeared on abcnews.go.com