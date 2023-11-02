5 McNary High School football players arrested on assault, harassment charges

McNary students cheer during the first quarter of the game against North Salem at McNary High School in Keizer in September 2022.

Five McNary High School freshman football players were arrested Thursday on criminal charges, following a two-week investigation, Keizer Police said in a news release.

The crimes took place between August and October in the boy’s locker room at the school, police said.

The victims were fellow freshman football players who were subjected to physical harassment, police said. One student also was a victim of fourth-degree assault.

The arrested students are all Keizer residents. Four are 14 years old and one is 15.

The arrested students were processed at the Keizer Police Department and then taken to the Marion County Juvenile Department.

Keizer Police did not provide the crimes the five were charged with.

The alleged crimes were reported to the district Oct. 18, district spokesman Aaron Harada said. Harada was not immediately able to say who received the report.

“Things moved pretty quickly from there as far as forfeiting the game and canceling the season,” Harada said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

