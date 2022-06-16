5 members of Gangster Disciples gang in Georgia indicted on murder, RICO charges

Five Georgia gang members -- four of whom are from metro Atlanta -- were indicted on charges related to three murders as well as other crimes.

A federal grand jury announced the indictment of five alleged members of the Gangster Disciples on murder and racketeering charges Thursday.

Named in the indictment were:

Philmon Deshawn Chambers, aka Dolla Phil, 33, of Atlanta

Andrea Paige Browner, aka Light Brite/Shawty, 27, of Athens

Lesley Chappell Green, aka Grip, 34, of Stone Mountain

Robert Maurice Carlisle, aka Different, 33, of Lithonia

Shabazz Larry Guidry, aka Lil Larry, 27, of Decatur

All five are charged with Racketeer Influenced Corruption Organization (RICO) conspiracy. Chambers and Brown are also charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering- murder (VICAR) and on gun charges.

Among the crimes listed in the indictment are three gang-related murders that stemmed from the murder of a Gangster Disciple member.

Chambers is accused of following Rodriguez Apollo Rucker to his Athens home, where he shot and killed him. Rucker was a relative of the person suspected in the original murder.

After Rucker’s murder, Chambers and Browner fled from Georgia to Texas. Prosecutors said Chambers then ordered his fellow gang members to murder two other members of the Gangster Disciples he thought were cooperating with law enforcement.

Derrick Ruff and Joshua Jackson were allegedly shot to death by Green, Guidry and Carlisle in March of 2019. Their bodies were found about four months later in a storage unit in Lawrenceville.

Chambers, Green, Carlisle and Guidry were arrested in Ruff and Jackson’s deaths in Gwinnett County in 2019, where they remain. It’s unclear if Browner is in custody.

The Gangster Disciples are a national gang with roots in Chicago that date back to the 1970s. The gang is now active in at least 25 states.

“Chambers allegedly held a ‘Position of Authority’ with the Gangster Disciples organization, which included overseeing members of the ‘Enforcement’ or ‘Elimination’ team (E-Team); Browner was allegedly a member of the ‘Sisters of the Struggle’ or ‘SOS,’ a parallel female component of the Gangster Disciple organization; Green allegedly was a member of the E-Team; Carlisle was a member of the GD organization; and Guidry allegedly held a ‘Position of Authority’ as the ‘Assistant Literature Coordinator,’” according to the indictment.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Morrison of the Middle District of Georgia and Trial Attorney Ken Kaplan of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section.