5 members of the same Texas family arrested over Capitol riot

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

Five members of the same Texas family were arrested Tuesday and accused of breaching the U.S. Capitol through a broken window during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Of note: The charges against Tom Munn, Kristi Munn, Dawn Munn, Josh Munn and Kayli Munn from Borger are believed to be the first laid against a family unit in more than 500 arrests in connection with the Capitol riot, per the New York Times.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Images of a family alleged to be the Munns in the U.S. Capitol building. Photo: Department of Justice

State of play: The Munns have yet to enter pleas after each being charged with four federal crimes — including disorderly conduct inside the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday afternoon.

  • A sixth family member, who is a minor, who investigators say also entered the Capitol, has not been charged nor identified.

Details: Federal investigators highlighted a series social media posts allegedly by different members of the Munn family in the days leading up to and after the violence, including boasts of being "in capital!!"

  • A Facebook message prosecutors say Dunn Munn wrote said, "We stormed in....went in and out broken window!! ... They barricaded the door so they took out window...climbed in!!!"

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Southeastern Missouri man faces multiple charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Joshua Dressel is the 12th Missouri resident to be criminally charged in connection with the riot since the wide ranging federal investigation began in January.

  • Hong Kong says no personal data shared in vaccine deal with Fosun

    Hong Kong's agreement to buy BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese sales agent Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd did not include clauses for Fosun or other third parties to collect personal data, the territory's government said. Reuters reported this week that Fosun had sent over a template, based on a contract signed with Chinese-run Hong Kong, in talks with two Taiwanese tech firms for the vaccine in which Fosun sought access to Taiwanese medical records. Those clauses did not end up appearing in the final contract, the sources said.

  • Harris County voter fraud indictment now front and center

    A man has been charged for allegedly voting illegally after waiting for more than six hours to cast his vote. It's now the center of a big debate in Texas.

  • Capitol riots: What we have learned six months on

    Arrests and probes continue as some conservatives seek to cast 6 January in a different light.

  • Haiti police arrest suspect in president's murder

    Haitian police on Sunday arrested someone they suspect was a mastermind behind the assassination of President Jovenel Moise last week.Authorities accuse Christian Emmanuel Sanon of hiring mercenaries to oust Moise and plotting to then install himself as president"Sanon arrived in Haiti on a private plane with political objectives, according to our information...He had contacted a company specializing in security to recruit some bandits, and arrived in Haiti at the beginning of June, accompanied by some of them. They were initially supposed to guarantee his security," said National Police Chief Leon Charles.Police say what was once a mission to protect Sanon later changed to replacing the president.Following the killing at Moise's home last Wednesday, police arrested a group of Colombians and two Haitian AmericansThe authorities said it was a commando unit, armed and trained.According to the Miami Herald, the Colombian suspects said their mission was to arrest Moise, not kill him.Police later confirmed Sanon had given one of the suspects an arrest warrant for the president.Although the details of the alleged plot are still unclear, along with Sanon's motives.There could, however, be an American connection.The Miami Herald also reported that some of the Colombians claimed to have been hired by a Miami-based security firm.And public records show a man with the same name as Sanon has worked as a doctor in Florida.Although no confirmation yet on whether it is the same man.The assassination has plunged poverty-stricken Haiti into chaos.The government has appealed to the international community for help.On Sunday, the Pentagon said experts from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security would be travelling to the country to help with the investigation.

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live

    A rapper in the Los Angeles area was talking with a friend on Instagram Live when he was ambushed in […] The post Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Police used sonic blast to end 'Rise of Moors' standoff

    More than a week after a tense standoff on Interstate 95, officials released more information about how the incident with a group called Rise of the Moors was resolved peacefully. SWAT teams used a sonic device called a Long Range Acoustic Device to disable the defendants to end the Wakefield standoff.

  • Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release

    Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot over the weekend after reportedly being ambushed by multiple gunmen following his release […] The post Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 1-year-old girl is one of the latest victims identified in Surfside condo collapse

    The confirmed death toll rose to 95, officials said Tuesday.

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • New information jolts case in Iowa college student's slaying

    Prosecutors in May dismissed a defendant’s testimony that he was framed by two masked men for the kidnapping and killing of an Iowa college student, calling it a figment of his imagination. Jurors agreed, convicting Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in one of the state’s most high-profile cases in years. Both witnesses are unknown to each other, yet independently identified the same suspect to authorities after Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense May 26, his lawyers revealed in seeking a new trial for the 27-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally as a teenager.

  • Capitol Rioter Who Joined White Supremacist Gang While in Prison for Attempted Murder Sentenced to Time Served

    Have you ever sat around wondering, “What does a white man in America have to do to stay locked up?” Well, if you have, you can, unfortunately, cross “be convicted of attempted murder, join a white supremacist prison gang and then later take part in an attempt to overthrow the U.S. government” off of your list of potential offenses that will put a white man under the jail.

  • 76-Year-Old Woman Incarcerated For Not Picking Up Calls While In Class Granted Compassionate Release

    The 76-year-old received a compassionate release on Tuesday, July 6.

  • A Capitol riot defendant who threatened to hang Nancy Pelosi said she didn't need an attorney because she was divinely immune from the court's laws

    In court filings, Pauline Bauer has insisted on representing herself and claimed to have special legal privileges as a "self-governed individual."

  • Lincoln County Missouri prosecutor will seek the death penalty against Pam Hupp in Betsy Faria murder

    Pam Hupp was the last person known to have seen Betsy Faria alive before she was stabbed to death in her Troy, Missouri home just after Christmas, 2011.

  • Document: Officer used Taser on 75-year-old without warning

    A police officer in Colorado used a Taser on a 75-year-old man without warning less than a minute after he answered the door holding what authorities described as a sword-like weapon, which he had put down before being shocked, according to a court document released Tuesday. A neighbor in Michael Clark’s apartment building called police on May 30 to report that Clark had punched his female roommate in the face, according to an arrest affidavit outlining the evidence against Idaho Springs Officer Nicholas Hanning. Hanning, who was with another officer, knocked loudly on Clark’s door twice just before 11 p.m. without announcing he was a police officer, the document said.