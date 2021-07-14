5 members of a Texas family have been charged with allegedly participating in Capitol riot

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·2 min read
The pro-Trump mob at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The pro-Trump mob at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Five members of a Texas family were arrested on Tuesday, with each person facing four federal charges of illegal entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

More than 530 arrests have been made in connection with the Capitol attack, and while some sets of spouses and parents and their children have been detained, this is the largest family unit to get arrested so far, ABC News reports.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Tuesday afternoon, Kristi Munn, Tom Munn, Dawn Munn, Josh Munn, and Kayli Munn from Borger, Texas, allegedly traveled to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5 and participated in the Capitol riot the next day. Prosecutors say a minor was also with the family on Jan. 6 as they entered the Capitol building; the minor has not been identified or charged. None of the members of the family have entered pleas in the case yet.

Using surveillance footage and social media posts, investigators pieced together the Munn family's movements during the Capitol riot. The FBI was first alerted about the family three days after the attack, when a tipster sent in screenshots of Kristi Munn's Facebook and Snapchat accounts.

In an affidavit, investigators say they went on to look at the rest of the family's social media accounts, and found that on Facebook, Tom Munn allegedly wrote, "The only damage to the capital building was several windows and sets of doors. Nothing inside the capital was damaged. I can tell you, patriots NEVER made it to the chamber, There was no violence in the capital building, the crowd was NOT out of control ... they were ANGRY!!!" Read more at ABC News.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson seems scandalized reporters are investigating his NSA spying claims

Fox is launching a weather streaming service, and it's already feuding with The Weather Channel

Allen Weisselberg removed as officer of Trump Organization subsidiaries

