5 Memphis police officers fired over Tyre Nichols death

The Memphis Police Department announced Friday that it has fired all five officers involved in the traffic stop arrest earlier this month that may have led to the death of Tyre Nichols. The department said the five officers violated its policies pertaining to use of force, duty to render aid, and duty to intervene. The FBI and the Justice Department are also launching an investigation into Nichols' death.

