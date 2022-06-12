5 men arrested for drugs, illegal gambling, MPD says

Five men were arrested for drugs and illegal gambling in Southeast Memphis.

On Jun. 9, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a call about drugs and illegal gambling in the 900 block of Seattle Street.

When officers arrived, two of the 5 men fled on foot and threw handguns on the ground, police said.

The two, later identified as Leroy Cloud and Jacques Williams, were arrested after a brief foot chase.

Brian Townsend, Corey Gates, and David Douglas were also arrested by MPD.

While searching, MPD found:

3.25 pounds of Marijuana

3.6 grams of Crack Cocaine

98.6 grams of Promethazine Syrup with Codeine

Six handguns

Two vehicles were also towed, police said.

Leroy Cloyd and Jacquez Williams have been charged with Possessing Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Evading Arrest, Possession of Controlled Substance-Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance-Promethazine Syrup with Codeine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Gambling.

Corey Gates and Brian Townsend have been charged with Possessing Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substance-Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance-Promethazine Syrup with Codeine. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Gambling.

David Douglas has been charged with Felony Warrant for Theft of Property $1,000-$2,500.

Cloyd, Williams, Gates, and Townsend have a $2,500 bond.

Douglas was released on their own recognizance.

