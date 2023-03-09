5 men believed involved in Mexico kidnapping of 4 SC natives killed, turned over to authorities

A Mexican gang has turned over to authorities members believed to be responsible for kidnapping four South Carolinians – two of whom were shot to death — and apologized for the violence.

The men were found dead and tied up inside a vehicle Thursday.

The Associated Press obtained a letter through a Tamaulipas state law enforcement official purported to be from the Scorpions faction of the Gulf cartel that said, “We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who at all times acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline.”

The letter also said the members had disobeyed the cartel’s rules, including “respecting the life and well-being of the innocent.” The letter included a photograph of five bound men face down on the pavement.

Two South Carolina residents, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, were killed last Friday in the shooting and two others were taken hostage, LaTavia Washington McGee of Myrtle Beach and Eric Williams of North Carolina.

The four close friends who knew each other from childhood in Lake City, South Carolina, were traveling together so McGee could have cosmetic surgery in Matamoros, Mexico.

McGee was not injured physically and Williams suffered gunshot wounds to his legs. They were found in a dilapidated house outside Matamoros Tuesday morning. The bodies of the two others were located inside as well.

A Mexican woman was shot as she stood on the sidewalk during the confrontation.

On Thursday, an ambulance believed to have been used to treat the Americans and take them to a clinic was seized by the Tamaulipas state prosecutor’s office, The Associated Press reported.

The Americans crossed into Matamoros at 9:18 a.m. Friday, according to Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal, and were abducted under gunfire, minutes later. They were not seen until Tuesday morning.

No firm details have been released on why the foursome was targeted. One report says they were caught in the crossfire of rival drug cartels. Another that they were mistaken for Haitian drug smugglers.

McGee and Williams were taken to a hospital in Brownsville, Texas. The bodies of the others were kept for examination. One person, charged with watching the group, has been arrested so far. Officials identified him as Jose Guadalupe N., a 24-year-old Mexican national. They have not said if he is affiliated with the Gulf Cartel, one of the oldest drug trafficking organizations in Mexico with ties to crime groups in Europe, West Africa, Asia, Central America, South America, and the United States.

The U.S. State Department has vowed to see justice is done, but has offered few details, deferring to the criminal investigation. The FBI is working on the case alongside Mexican law enforcement agencies.