5 men sentenced to federal prison for roles in meth trafficking ring that operated in Fox Valley

Five men, including two from Appleton, have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a methamphetamine trafficking ring that operated in the Fox Valley, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Luis Leon, 29, of Appleton, was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison for money laundering. Julio Vargas-Rodriguez, 39, also of Appleton, was sentenced in November to six years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The three other men involved are from Washington state, and were each convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and sentenced in November. Mario Rodriguez Diaz, 32, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, Rodrigo Diaz was sentenced to six years and eight months, and Darius Robinson was sentenced to six years.

The following information is from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin:

Mario Rodriguez Diaz was the leader of the drug ring and would get "large quantities" of meth from Mexico and pay others, including Robinson, to distribute it to locations across the United States.

Between 2021 and 2022, Rodriguez Diaz "obtained and distributed several hundred pounds" of meth.

Leon and Vargas Rodriguez obtained meth from Rodriguez Diaz through a courier once or twice a month, and distributed more than 3 pounds of meth every week.

Rodrigo Diaz oversaw the drug ring's finances, and frequently went to Appleton to collect cash from Leon and Vargas Rodriguez. Proceeds from the drug trafficking were also kept in a bank account of an LLC registered in Leon's name.

The investigation took multiple years, and involved investigators from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the Green Bay and Madison offices of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division — as well as the help of other law enforcement agencies.

In total, investigators seized about $300,000 in cash, 125 pounds of methamphetamine, several vehicles and dozens of guns.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: 5 men sentenced to federal prison for roles in meth ring that operated in Fox Valley