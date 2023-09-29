5 Mesa County men arrested for having child pornography

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — Law enforcement arrested five men in Mesa County for being in possession of child pornography.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigation and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations conducted a several month-long investigation that ended in the arrest of five Grand Valley residents for having child pornography on their electronic devices.

62-year-old Michael Forstner of Grand Junction was arrested on 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

42-year-old Michael Jason of Fruita was arrested on six sounds of sexual exploitation of a child, three of those being children under the age of 12.

44-year-old Dustin McClain of Grand Junction was arrested on seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child, four of those being children under the age of 12.

21-year-old Jason McNally of Clifton was arrested on four counts of sexual exploitation of a child, four of those being children under the age of 12.

18-year-old Syril Palmer of Clifton was arrested on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

