5 metro Atlanta men wore FBI jackets, stormed NJ home, shot and robbed victim, FBI says

Prosecutors have charged five metro Atlanta men they say broke into a New Jersey home, shot and robbed a victim while wearing FBI raid jackets.

New Jersey prosecutor Mark Musella said the home invasion happened in July in Cresskill, N.J. Police responded to reports of a home invasion robbery around 8:05 p.m. at 10 Center Street and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim reported that multiple armed suspects wearing FBI jackets had burst into the home and started shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His or her identity and current condition have not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

After a months-long investigation, prosecutors were able to identify the men as Aaron Perry, of Dunwoody; Ali Muhammad, of Atlanta; Kenrain Burdette, of Marietta; Roderick Carmichael, of Stockbridge; and Taurus Boone, of Atlanta.

On Tuesday, special agents with the FBI and detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s office executed multiple search warrants and arrested all five men. During the raids, agents recovered multiple handguns, long guns and ballistic armor.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

All five men were charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft and weapons charges.

It’s unclear why the suspects targeted the victim. Agents also have not said what the men stole from the victim.