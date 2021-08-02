5 Miami Beach officers charged after rough arrests of scooter operator, bystander

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David K. Li and Lindsey Pipia
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Florida prosecutors on Monday filed charges against five Miami Beach police officers for allegedly using excessive force in arrests made in a hotel lobby, officials said.

The five law enforcement officers were charged with misdemeanor battery in the incident that was caught in hotel surveillance footage and body-worn cameras, Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle told reporters.

All five officers surrendered late Monday morning. Representatives for the Miami Beach Police Officers FOP Lodge 8, the union representing officers, did not respond to multiple messages from NBC News seeking their comments on Monday.

"When we see this, it's alarming, it's disturbing," Rundle told reporters after showing footage of the rough arrests.

The incident unfolded in the early morning hours on July 26 as Daltona Crudup, 24, was on his scooter and allegedly hit a bicycle officer, sending the officer to the hospital and putting him on crutches, authorities said.

Crudup fled and briefly ducked into an elevator of the Royal Palm Hotel before the first pursuing officer pulled him out — and the suspect appeared to comply with police commands, Rundle said footage showed.

But after Crudup went to the floor and was handcuffed, at least one officer could be seen apparently kicking him in the head and another appeared to lift the prone suspect and drop him to the ground.

Bystander Khalid Vaughn, 28, was taking cellphone video of Crudup's arrest when he too was taken into custody, officials said. Videoappeared to show Vaughn backing away from police on their command before he was tackled and punched.

"This is by no means at all a reflection of the dedicated men and women of the Miami Beach Police Department," MBPD Chief Richard Clements said. "As an agency we'll learn from this and we'll grow from this and do better. This is not what you see from our officers."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Death, Hazmat investigation under investigation near Boston hotel

    Police say there is an active death investigation-- with potentially hazardous materials-- near the Marriott Copley hotel. Emergency crews responded to a parking garage located at 110 Huntington Ave. just after 3:30 a.m. Officials say it is too early to tell if the death is considered suspicious.

  • Online creator Chris Chan arrested on incest charge after leaked audio alleged she had sex with her mother

    Christine Weston Chandler, known online as Chris Chan, was arrested on a charge of incest on Sunday after a leaked call spread online.

  • Black man assaulted at Indiana lake faces criminal charges

    A Black man who said a group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” at a southern Indiana lake is facing criminal charges more than a year after the confrontation that earlier led to charges against two of the alleged attackers. Vauhxx Booker, a local civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, was charged with misdemeanor trespass and felony battery for his involvement in last year’s Fourth of July incident at Lake Monroe, according to court documents filed Friday by a special prosecutor in the case. Booker condemned the decision, calling it an “outrageous act of punitive retaliation and prosecutorial vindictiveness.”

  • Deadly shooting at water park followed an escalating ‘altercation,’ Tennessee cops say

    One woman died and another was injured in the shooting, police said.

  • A Coroner Said a Black Missouri Teen Committed Suicide In the Attic of a Man Known for Racist Social Media Posts. A Jury Disagreed

    More than three months after a Black Missouri teenager was found dead at a party hosted by a man whose social media can best be described as “how to be a pro racist,” a Missouri jury has overruled the coroner’s initial findings and declared that the 19-year-old’s gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

  • North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

    It was one of the most gruesome mass killings in North Dakota history; four workers at a business who gathered early one morning for “coffee club” were slain in a matter of minutes. The ghastly 2019 scene that gripped Mandan, a community of 22,000 just outside the state capital of Bismarck, is set to be rehashed this week at the trial of Chad Isaak, a Navy veteran and chiropractor whose trailer home is managed by the business police say he “targeted.” Investigators say the evidence against Isaak is overwhelming, including clothing, handgun parts, a knife and used shell casings, surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Trying to Put Him on Trial. Will a Judge Let Them?

    Glynn County Detention Center via APThe trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is slated to begin in October. But if a Georgia Superior Court judge grants a series of requests made by attorneys for the defense, it will be Arbery who goes on trial.Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael—the father and son, respectively, who chased down Arbery in their pickup truck before fatally shooting him three times at close range—filed a motion late last year requesting that Judge Timoth

  • New surveillance video released in road rage shooting that killed teen

    As violent crime increased over the last year, 13 Investigates honed in on crime near Minute Maid Park to see how it compares to the last non-pandemic season.

  • German court sets trial date for former Nazi guard, aged 100

    A German court has set a trial date for a 100-year-old man who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on allegations he served as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin during World War II. A spokeswoman for the Neuruppin state court said Monday that the trial is set to begin in early October. The suspect is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing.

  • High-ranking Democratic lawmaker in New Mexico House resigns amid allegations of fraud

    A high-ranking New Mexico Democratic state lawmaker has resigned amid a federal investigation into possible fraud, racketeering, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.Driving the news: Sheryl Williams Stapleton stepped down Friday as New Mexico's House majority leader, and from her seat, after state and federal authorities served subpoenas on an Albuquerque school district where Stapleton is employed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Stapleton works as d

  • Was Lizzie Borden a notorious killer or wrongly accused?

    Despite being acquitted of double murder, time and popular culture have forever cast Lizzie Borden as one of America's most notorious killers. Did she do it or not? "48 Hours" re-examines the case.

  • Video appearing to show Detroit officer punching man prompts investigation

    Detroit police said they are aware of "an allegation of excessive force in Greektown" and are reviewing the circumstances, officials said.

  • Feds free trucker who drove 2,270 pounds of pot across the border – and says he didn't know it

    A Canadian trucker who told federal authorities he had no idea he was hauling 2,270 pounds of marijuana in his truck was released this week.

  • Boston woman dies while hiking in Arizona

    The woman, who was in her 30s, was found near a home and authorities believe she might have been seeking help before she died.

  • Kris Wu, arrested on suspicion of rape, faces LIFE imprisonment if convicted

    Chinese Canadian actor and singer Kris Wu was arrested on suspicion of rape weeks after a young woman came forward to accuse him of targeting herself and others. The allegations: In a statement on Saturday, police in Beijing’s Chaoyang District said they have detained the 30-year-old, whose real name is Wu Yifan, in response to reports that he “has repeatedly tricked young women into having sex” and “other related issues.” The arrest comes a week after police revealed that Wu had lied about his relationship with teen influencer Du Meizhu, according to the South China Morning Post.

  • An unofficial Burning Man is happening in the middle of the desert without any medical services, private jets, or professionally serviced bathrooms

    COVID-19 canceled Burning Man for the second year in a row. Risking injury or death, rogue "burners" are heading to the Black Rock Desert this August.

  • Former Chicago Ald. Ed Vrdolyak sentenced to 18 months on tax evasion conviction

    Once-powerful former Chicago alderman Ed Vrdolyak has been sentenced for a tax evasion conviction, dating back to an alleged scheme in the 1990s.

  • ‘We want him home.’ Extensive search efforts for a missing Fruitland boy continue

    Multiple law enforcement agencies have spent days searching for the 5-year-old boy last seen Tuesday evening.

  • Second-ranked Black female Miami cop says she’s seeking whistleblower protections

    Miami’s second-highest ranked Black female police officer, one of four majors demoted this week with little explanation by the new police chief, has informed the city she is seeking whistleblower status and intends to file a civil rights lawsuit.

  • ‘Grandmas buying shotguns’: US dealers see ammunition shortage as sales surge

    Gun store owners say bullets are selling out as pandemic fuels public fears around safety and crime Officers taking part in training load gun clips with ammunition in Burien, Washington. Photograph: Ted S Warren/AP The coronavirus pandemic in the US has been accompanied by soaring gun sales attributed to fears around social unrest and crime and, in some cases, people having more time for hunting. But now ammunition has fallen into short supply. Manufacturers say they are producing as much as the