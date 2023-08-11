5 Miami-Dade homicide detectives suspended. Overtime abuse allegations raised

Four Miami-Dade homicide detectives and a sergeant in a Northside task force have been relieved of duty.

“I can confirm there was a group of officers relieved of duty from the north end of the county,” Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, said on Friday. ”But I don’t know the details at this time.”

Miami-Dade Police Deparment Alvaro Zabaleta also confirmed five suspensions but would not provide any further details.

But several law enforcement told the Herald the moves came pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of overtime pay abuse..

Information, at least officially, remained sketchy. But according to several sources, the group worked as part of a gang unit that teamed with the FBI and federal agencies. Those sources told the Miami Herald that it was federal agents who made the discovery and who are investigating any possible wrongdoing. Zabaleta said Miami-Dade Police would lead the investigation of the suspended officers.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.