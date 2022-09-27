5 migrant buses arrive in NYC as Mayor Adams' tent city construction begins

Another caravan of illegal migrant buses arrived in New York City on Tuesday as Mayor Eric Adams continues his efforts to erect tents and cots to centralize incoming travelers.

The first Tuesday bus arrived at approximately 6 a.m., followed by a second at approximately 7 a.m. Subsequent buses arrived at 7:16 and 7:40 a.m. A later, fifth bus dropped off its passengers and left the city at approximately 12:25pm.

This is the second day of back-to-back arrivals in New York City. The first Monday bus arrived at approximately 5:50 a.m., followed by subsequent buses at 5:58, 6:12 and 6:21 a.m.

EL PASO HIT BY 1,500 ILLEGAL MIGRANTS A DAY WHILE SMALL FRACTION SENT TO LIBERAL CITIES STRAINS RESOURCES

Adams has directed public resources into converting an Orchard Beach parking lot in the Bronx into a tent city for migrants. Construction has begun, with Fox 5 NY Skyfox cameras spotting workers laying out tenting equipment Monday.

Officials intend the camp to be a processing center where migrants can stay for four days before entering the city's shelter system, which has been overwhelmed by the influx.

The camp, when completed, will feature five massive, heated tents with enough cots to house approximately 1,000 people.

EL PASO MAYOR SAYS CITY'S GOAL IS TO HELP BUS MIGRANTS TO THEIR DESTINATIONS, TREAT THEM LIKE HUMAN BEINGS

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the National Press Club during a press conference on gun violence and other issues on Sept. 13, 2022. Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The planned tent community has not sat well with some migrant advocates, who object to the mayor's one-size-fits-all accommodations.

"We are deeply concerned with any scenario in which families with children would be relegated to congregate settings," the Legal Aid Society said.

Adams said he was disappointed in the criticism by the Legal Aid Society. Speaking about how the city has dealt with thousands of migrants bussed from Texas, Adams argues that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is the "real villain" that they should be focused on. Many of the buses, however, have been sent by the city of El Paso, Texas, which has a Democratic mayor.

More than 10,000 migrants have been bussed since April from Texas to New York City, which has a right-to-shelter law requiring the city to house anyone in need.

The Legal Aid Society said last week that the city failed to house 60 men, most of them migrants recently bussed to the city.