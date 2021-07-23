New $5 million aquatics center coming to Boise, prestigious competition already booked

Sally Krutzig
·3 min read

The Greater Boise Auditorium District has approved a new competitive swimming center. Expected to open next spring, the project is already receiving interest from swimmers.

In June, auditorium district board members unanimously voted to use $5 million in hotel tax dollars to build the aquatics center. Located north of the Boise Airport at 3575 S. Findley Ave., the Greater Boise Aquatics Centre will be a 320-foot by 125-foot building. Its main features will include a 50-meter pool with eight to 10 lanes surrounded by spectator bleachers and a 25-yard warm-up/therapy pool.

The pools will be indoors, though the building will have paneled sides that can open up in warmer months.

“What we’ve designed is the ability for this building to open up on all sides ... so it really will look, certainly in the summertime, like you’re in an outdoor pool,” Ryan Stratton, a member of Idaho Competitive Aquatics, said in a board workshop.

Unlike the new South Meridian YMCA pool, this aquatic center will focus on high-level competitive swimming. Swim teams will pay user fees to access it.

The project was proposed in November by Idaho Competitive Aquatics, a new business that promotes competitive swimming opportunities in the Treasure Valley.

The auditorium district board then hired sports consulting firm Conventions, Sports & Leisure International to evaluate the project. The company found it to be financially sound and likely to offer a strong return on investment. Jim Walker, an auditorium district director, called the aquatics center “a win for us and the stakeholders.”

“I think this is one of the lowest-risk projects we’ve ever evaluated,” Walker said.

The Auditorium District board, which is funded through through a 5% hotel tax, develops local spaces that promote economic growth and serve community needs.

The Greater Boise Aquatics Centre will cost an estimated $5 million, with $1.9 million spent to purchase the Findley Avenue property and $3.1 million on construction. GBAD will pay for, and own, the building and land. Idaho Competitive Aquatics will own the pool itself, the property within the building and run operations.

“This looks to me like the kind of public-private partnership that the voters expected us to look at,” Jody Olson, vice chair of the districdt board, said at workshop discussion.

Idaho Competitive Aquatics announced that it had booked the Greater Boise Aquatics Centre’s first youth swim meet competition after successfully winning the bid for the western section of the USA Swimming organization competition in July 2023. The latter meet will bring in millions of dollars.

The meet will include 700 children, only 20 of whom will be local, according to Stratton. With so many children, parents and coaches coming from out of town, the four-day swim meet is expected to generate more than 2,000 hotel night stays and $2 million in hotel revenue.

“We’re excited for that 2023 meet, and we’re going to keep putting our name out there for other bids as well,” Stratton said.

Sally Krutzig covers Treasure Valley growth and development. Have a story suggestion or a question? Email Krutzig at skrutzig@idahostatesman.com.

Is Southwest Boise the city’s housing solution? More than 6,000 homes could be coming

Nearly 1,000 houses. 100s of apartments. Coming near you. Plus: Ketchum housing emergency

Mayor calls off Southwest land swap, says Foothills deal doesn’t make financial sense

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How Tokyo Olympics Officials Are Working to Keep Athletes on the Field Even as Infections Pile Up

    “Preventing a spread of infections by implementing strict infection-prevention measures is our priority, but we also want to make it possible for athletes to participate in the events,” Olympics minister Tamayo Marukawa said.

  • Swimming warmup at Olympics can be a chaotic 'nightmare'

    Cate Campbell was a 17-year-old swimming phenomenon when she learned the dangers of warmup at major competitions the hard way. Campbell came away with three vertebrae compacted in her neck — which was rendered practically immobile — and a big lump on her head. Now entering her fourth Olympics with five medals to her name, Campbell knows the most important rule of warmup.

  • Ledecky getting better and better - US swim coach

    Katie Ledecky is in "a great place" and improving daily as she zeroes in on an incredible range of freestyle titles in Tokyo, US swim coach Greg Meehan warned Thursday.

  • Gold medalist calls out swimmer Michael Andrew's decision not to vaccinate

    Two-time Olympic gold medalist Maya DiRado writes she is disappointed that U.S. swimmer Michael Andrew is attending the Olympics without being vaccinated.

  • Where is Ryan Lochte now? US swimming star didn't make Tokyo Olympics, but he's still competing

    After the 2016 Olympics, Ryan Lochte has had a hard time competing due to multiple suspensions. Still, he hopes to continue to swim competitively.

  • Olympics-Swimming-Australia's McKeown to withdraw from 200 medley

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Australia's world number one Kaylee McKeown will pull out of the women's 200 metres medley at the Olympic Games over a scheduling conflict to focus on backstroke events, the national coach said on Thursday. McKeown, 20, is ranked number one in three events coming into the Tokyo competition but the medley clashed with the 100m backstroke, for which a tough competition is expected, head coach Rohan Taylor said. McKeown's rivalry with Regan Smith is expected to figure prominently in Tokyo, after the Australian snatched Smith's 100m backstroke world record at the Australian trials last month.

  • Against the odds: Kamminga has a plan to upset Peaty

    Bookmakers worldwide have installed Adam Peaty as the biggest favorite to win a gold medal in swimming — among both men and women — at the Tokyo Olympics. Unsung Dutch challenger Arno Kamminga, however, is out to beat the odds in the 100-meter breaststroke. In May, Kamminga became the only man besides Peaty to break the 58-second barrier when he clocked 57.90 at the Dutch trials.

  • Olympics-Swimming-The world records most at risk in Tokyo

    Michael Phelps' 23 Olympic swimming gold medals is a record that may never be beaten but the Tokyo pool could still see the world's best push the boundaries of human performance to new heights. Phelps, now retired, told Reuters last December that disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic meant records were unlikely in Tokyo but the great American may have spoken too soon. Three have been set already this year, albeit only one in an Olympic distance, and some of the times at national trials have added to the excitement.

  • Do Katie Ledecky’s opponents even think they have a chance?

    Do Katie Ledecky's opponents even think they stand a chance at the Olympics?

  • Olympics-Swimming-Americans face double threat to dominance in the pool

    America's traditional dominance in the pool faces a double threat at the Tokyo Games with a new wave of East European men and Australian women looking to end any chance of a repeat of the U.S. successes in Rio and London. The Americans amassed 16 swimming gold medals in each of the past two Games but with Michael Phelps now watching from the television commentary position, having retired with 23 golds, there is a real sense that the competition, which gets under way with heats on Saturday, could be the most open since the end of the Cold War. Certainly the rankings suggest a broader spread of gold medal winners, but the Americans are hoping their habit of peaking for the Games will see off the various threats.

  • US swimmer Andrew's unconventional road to Tokyo Olympics

    Michael Andrew's unorthodox path to swimming's elite ranks will get its greatest test as the 22-year-old tackles three individual events at the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Olympic gold medalist says she's 'disappointed' by a US swimmer's decision not to get vaccinated ahead of the Tokyo Games

    Olympic gold medalist Maya DiRado on Twitter called out Michael Andrew's decision to not get vaccinated ahead of the Tokyo Games.

  • Black Excellence: Donata Katai Is 1st Black Swimmer to Represent Zimbabwe in Olympic Games

    A 17-year-old girl is making history by becoming the first Black swimmer to represent Zimbabwe in the Olympics. If you’re amazed that it took until 2021 for that to happen, trust me, you’re not alone.

  • Caeleb Dressel on the precipice of becoming the next Michael Phelps

    In the first Olympics for the U.S. without Michael Phelps since 1996, Caeleb Dressel is positioned to be his natural successor.

  • Australian swimming's relay dynasty is built on trust

    There are many reasons why the Australian women are heavily favored to win a third straight gold medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics. “We’ve built that through many years of competing together,” said Bronte Campbell, who was a member of the 2016 team and is a “relay-only” swimmer for these Games. Australia has so many great sprinters these days that Bronte, a former world champion in the individual 100, might swim only the heats of the 4x100 this year.

  • Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

    A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. Just over 20% of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated.

  • Who is Katie Ledecky? Get to know the Team USA star and world's fastest distance swimmer

    Katie Ledecky has won six Olympic medals and shattered world records throughout her career, and she'll aim to do it again at the Tokyo Games.

  • Yes, you can bet on that: The Russian athletes lead the 2020 Olympics artistic swimming field

    The 2019 European champions are heavily favored in both the duet and team competitions.

  • Olympics-Swimming-Terminator v dominator is Tokyo's pool duel

    American Katie Ledecky can become the most successful female Olympian of all time with another golden haul in Tokyo but Australia's Ariarne Titmus could be the dasher of dreams. The duel in the pool between Stanford University graduate Ledecky, the dominator of women's distance swimming, and 20-year-old Tasmanian "Terminator" Titmus promises to be a highlight of week one. Ledecky has four golds and a silver from the Rio 2016 Games, on top of the 800m freestyle gold she won as a 15-year-old at London 2012.

  • Olympics-Swimming-'Better and better' - Ledecky in the zone for Tokyo quest

    Five-times Olympic champion Katie Ledecky is focused and improving fast in the run-up to the Tokyo Games, her coach said on Thursday, as she embarks on a gruelling quest for five gold medals to cement her place in swimming history. Ledecky comes in as the favourite in two of her four individual events in Tokyo but must outshine in-form Australian Ariarne Titmus in three of those to deliver on a clean sweep. Starting on Sunday, the 24-year-old American will take on the 200, 400, 800 and 1,500 metres freestyle, plus the 4x200m freestyle relay, which could involved at least 10 races in the space of a week, totalling 6.2 kilometres (3.85 miles).