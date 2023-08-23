$5 million bond for man accused of shooting Bolingbrook cop

A 24-year-old accused of shooting a Bolingbrook police officer during a standoff now faces felony charges in connection to the incident, which left the officer recovering in an area hospital.

A Will County judge on Wednesday set Victor Zarate Jr.’s bond at $5 million, according to court records. Zarate, of Bolingbrook, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Bolingbrook police have requested help from Illinois State Police in investigating the shooting, which began with police responding to a theft call at a business on the 100 block of South Bolingbrook Drive around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

The offender fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. Around 7:48 p.m., police returned to the same business after a report of shots fired.

Police identified and located the suspect at his residence in the 100 block of West Briarcliff Road. When the officer made contact, the suspect fired multiple shots, striking the officer twice before barricading himself inside his home, police said.

A state police SWAT team searched the residence around 1 a.m. Monday and took Zarate into custody.

Authorities on Wednesday didn’t provide an update on the officer’s condition.