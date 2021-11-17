Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Nov. 19-25

Editor’s note: CharlotteFive has limited coverage of in-person, indoor events to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. Masks are required in Charlotte and many venues for indoor spaces or close settings.

Friday

Shop until you drop with local holiday markets. Browse Merry Midtown for local items, vintage gifts and handmade items from VTGCLT Pop or Southern Christmas Show for locally made products, presents and more. Prices vary. Multiple locations. https://bit.ly/3qU7x7R

VTGCLT Pop features vintage gifts from more than 90 local and regional artists.

Saturday

Sign up for the Embrace Mental Health 5K and support Presbyterian Psychological Services’ efforts to expand community outreach for mental health services for first responders and healthcare workers. $10 for 1-mile fun walk; $15 youth 5K; $35 5K. 9 a.m. Clanton Park, 1520 Clanton Road. https://bit.ly/3CgDCss

Sip fall-themed drinks and play at Skiptown’s Fall Fest. The BCooks food truck will be open from 12:30-4:30 p.m., and Donut I Love You will be onsite from 1:30-6 p.m. Cornhole and giant Connect4 will be set up in the side yard, and the on-leash area will feature a pup-up market until 4 p.m. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 222 Rampart St. https://skiptown.io/events/fall-festival/

You can drink a mulled wine (shown) or a cider mimosa at Skiptown’s Fall Fest.

Delve into the fashion world with designer Anna Sui and Steff Yotka, senior fashion news editor for Vogue magazine, as the Mint Museum Randolph opens “The World of Anna Sui,” an exhibit of more than 100 of her looks, her inspirational materials and more. 2-3 p.m. 2730 Randolph Road. Free with $15 museum admission. https://bit.ly/3wQywlD

Spread holiday cheer at the Lighting of Birkdale Village. You’ll find children’s activities and performances, local food and drink vendors, plus a holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony complete with live music. 1-7:30 p.m. Birkdale Commons Parkway and Sam Furr Road, Huntersville. https://bit.ly/3Cjy0xF

The Grove at Birkdale Village will offer face painting, roaming entertainment, balloon artists, festive photo opportunities, a bounce house, a snow zone, and cookie decorating and ornament making classes during the Lighting of Birkdale Village on Nov. 20.

Sunday

Shop local for gifts at the VTGCLT Winter Market. The Fillmore Charlotte will turn into a winter wonderland just in time for the holidays, complete with 60+ local and regional vendors of vintage, antique and handmade goods. Explore furniture, decor, clothing, jewelry and more to find the perfect gift for your loved ones. Masks and proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required to enter. Nov. 21. 10 a.m. early bird, 11 a.m. general admission. $2 for general admission, $7 for early bird. 820 Hamilton St. https://bit.ly/3EAlDyA

Groove along with classic songs as Queens University of Charlotte guitarist Bob Teixeira joins friends in the Bechtler Ensemble for a concert of Beatles favorites. Free. 3:30 p.m. Sandra Levine Theatre, 2319 Wellesley Ave. https://bit.ly/3HkuPJP

7 Christmas markets and other Charlotte holiday shopping experiences

Monday

Relax with a tropical tiki drink at the Royal Tot’s Sippin’ Santa popup. The Belmont bar isn’t open yet, but the national popup will be in the space through December, serving drinks including the Regifter, Yule Log Grog, Christmas Eve of Destruction and Mistletoe-to-Toe, along with holiday foods with tropical flare. Prices vary. 933 Louise Ave., Suite 350. https://bit.ly/3qIYIxk

Tropical tiki pop-up Sippin’ Santa is headed to Charlotte.

Get tickets for a holiday show. It’s the last day to use the code HOLIDAYBOGO to Buy One, Get One 50% off of select holiday performances from the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, including Home Alone in Concert, the Magic of Christmas, Cirque de Noel and New Year’s Eve with Melinda Doolittle. Multiple locations and prices. https://www.charlottesymphony.org/holidays/

Tuesday

Pick up dinner and grab a gift card to check something off your holiday to-do list. Charlotte’s local restaurants including Aria, Emmy Squared, Leah & Louise and more are offering gift cards that allow you to support small business while you shop this holiday season. Prices vary. Multiple locations. https://bit.ly/3ngvDXW

Encourage someone to spend their gift card on one of Leah & Louise’s Southern-inspired dishes, like the River Chips.

Help shape Charlotte’s future with Grow Smart CLT: Mobility for All, which will detail how to help Charlotteans get around more easily without a car. During the virtual event hosted by Sustain Charlotte, city planners and a panel of residents will share what mobility means, why it matters and what residents can do to take action. 5 p.m. https://bit.ly/328oKzV

Wednesday

Get in your Christmas list a little early with a Santa visit at Coco and the Director. The event includes your choice of Barista Craft Hot Chocolate, milk, apple cider or locally roasted coffee; a cookies, fruit cup or rice treats and one photo with Santa. $35, includes seating at the Thanksgiving Day parade. 4-5:30 p.m. 100 W Trade St. https://bit.ly/30phnUo

Get in your wish list at Cookies with Santa on Nov. 24.

Join the festivities at the 75th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade in Charlotte as it moves to an evening event for the first time. If you can’t join in person for the live music, lights and food vendors, the parade will air live on WBTV at 6 p.m. and will repeat on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas morning. 6 p.m. $25 in advance; $30 day of tickets; under 2 is free. 9th and Tryon streets. http://novanthealththanksgivingparade.com/

Five-year-old Desmond Kennedy blew his trumpet alongside the rest of the United House of Prayer Marching Band as they marched down Tryon Street in 2019 in the Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade. The 2021 version will be a night parade at 6 p.m. Nov. 24.

Thursday

Stay cozy at home this Thanksgiving with a preordered takeout meal, and watch the rerun of Charlotte’s Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade, or make reservations to dine in person at 5Church, Angeline’s, Capital Grille, Golden Owl or another Charlotte restaurant. https://bit.ly/3HrZS6c

This Thanksgiving, YAFO Kitchen is serving up Shawarma Spiced Rotisserie Turkey Breast, Shai’s Famous Brussel Sprouts, Holiday Greek Yogurt Mac & Cheese, Lebanese Green Bean and Rice Casserole, Holiday Cranberry-Walnut Relish and more.

Enjoy a holiday meal the third annual inclusive Eat Gay Love Thanksgiving dinner at Billy Sunday. The event is co-hosted with Queen City Nerve, with a mission to spread love and food to underserved members of the LGBTQIA community. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event will be required for all registrants who wish to enjoy the event in person. Curbside pickup is available for anyone who does not feel comfortable being inside the space for dinner. 2-5 p.m. 1115 N Brevard St., Unit 1. https://bit.ly/3HnQnoV

Mark your calendar

Catch Home Alone in Concert presented by the Charlotte Symphony. The full-length holiday favorite will be projected on a big screen above the orchestra while the Symphony performs John Williams’ beloved score live. Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, there will be no live chorus for this event. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required. Nov. 26-27. 7:30 p.m. $10+. 130 N. Tryon St. https://bit.ly/3CVCQ5d

Secure your tickets for the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular. This all-new production will feature acrobats, aerialists and holiday songs performed by the cast of Cirque Musica at Ovens Auditorium. Dec. 14. 7:30 p.m. $25+. 2700 E. Independence Blvd. https://bit.ly/3qm999U

Celebrate Hanukkah at Birkdale Village with a traditional Menorah lighting ceremony, children’s crafts, donughts, latkes, gelt and more. Visitors from Chabad of Lake Norman will help light the menorah and offer goodies to guests. Nov. 30. 5:30 p.m. Birkdale Commons Parkway and Sam Furr Road, Huntersville. https://bit.ly/3FipbpD

Spend New Year’s Eve at a late night performance from Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, complete with drinks, hors d’oeuvres, a ball drop and special host Delighted Tobehere. Proof of vaccination and photo ID required. 9 p.m. $71.71 + Hadley Theatre, 2132 Radcliffe Ave. https://bit.ly/3Cm96gC