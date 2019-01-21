5 Money Moves Retirees Should Make Before the End of the Year

If you're a retiree who likes to get important things done on time, you're in luck! You have the entire year ahead of you to accomplish these five money moves.

Here's a look at a handful of critical tasks that should be on your to-do list. Even though many months lie ahead until 2019 is over, checking some of them off your list now will mean you're not overwhelmed at the end of the year.

1. Give yourself a checkup: Are you on track?

At least once a year, give yourself a financial checkup. Look at your financial plan and tweak it to detail exactly how much you need to save every year to amass the amount of money you need for retirement. Review it annually to see if you're on track.

If you missed a year of saving and investing, up your annual contributions; if your portfolio isn't growing, you may need to reevaluate your investment style and strategy. Remember that for most of us non-genius investors, low-fee broad-market index funds are easy and effective long-term growth builders. If you're investing in the stock market on your own, use a buy-and-hold strategy and look for companies you understand that have financial strength and long-term growth prospects.

If an annual checkup sounds like too much of a hassle, hire a good financial planner. These professionals often save you more money than they cost. You can find fee-only planners, who aren't incentivized by commissions, at NAPFA.org.

2. Take your required minimum distribution

This task is not one you can put off once the year's over -- without paying a big price. People who are 70 or older and who have any retirement accounts that feature required minimum distributions (RMDs), will need to take those RMDs by the deadline. Traditional IRAs and 401(k)s typically feature RMDs that savers must follow or pay a whopping penalty. The government forces you to take a certain chunk of money out of these accounts annually once you're near retirement age so that it can reap its tax revenue from your money.

The deadline to take your distribution each year is Dec. 31, except for the year in which you turn 70 1/2, when you have until April 1 of the following year to take your RMD. (It can be better to take it before the end of December anyway, lest you end up taxed on two distributions in one year, which might push you into a higher tax bracket.) It's a good idea to set up your account so that your RMD is sent to you automatically each year.

Here's why this is such an important item on your to-do list: Failing to take your RMD on time results in a costly penalty -- 50% of the amount you were supposed to withdraw, but didn't. So if you were supposed to withdraw $5,000, you'd forfeit $2,500! (The IRS lets you appeal for a waiver, though.)

3. Adjust or rebalance your portfolio

Tweak your portfolio annually to make sure it remains invested using your desired allocations. Imagine, for example, that you want to be 75% invested in stocks and 25% in bonds, but that over the last year or so, your stocks grew so much in value that they now make up 85% of your portfolio: Sell some shares and buy more bonds to rebalance. Similarly, if you find you aren't invested in as many international stocks as you'd like, add some.

Meanwhile, if you're counting on dividend income and some of your dividend-paying holdings reduced their payouts or no longer seem promising, sell them and add the most promising dividend payers you can find.