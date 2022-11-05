5 Montgomery County men are sent to prison on federal drug charges involving meth

Five Montgomery County men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a drug trafficking operation federal investigators said was distributing bulk amounts of meth to the greater Dayton region.

According to court documents, from September 2020 until January 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated a group of individuals who used the alias “Jose” and distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Dayton area, said the office of Kenneth Parker, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole imposed the sentences Friday on the defendants, who distributed and possessed with the intent to distribute more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics:

Robert Walker, 30, of Dayton, 110 months;

William Green III, 27, of Dayton, 97 months;

D’Erius Warfield, 28, of Dayton, 74 months;

Andre Figures, 38, of Dayton,36 months; and

Justus Ruby, 26, of Englewood, 78 months.

The sentences were determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. Congress sets the maximum statutory sentence, Parker’s office said.

(Courtesy: U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio)

During the investigation, the U.S. attorney’s office said, investigators witnessed Ruby selling fentanyl to drug users from Indiana. When investigators executed a search warrant at his properties, agents discovered bulk amounts of meth, a loaded firearm, and more than $13,000 in cash.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at Green’s property. There, officers seized a respirator, rubber gloves, paraphernalia, and bulk amounts of meth and fentanyl.

Walker is incarcerated in Indiana on charges of conspiracy to commit murder. He will serve his federal sentence partially consecutive to his state prison term, Parker’s office said.



