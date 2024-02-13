5-month closure expected for this section of Hwy 41 in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in cooperation with Granite Construction Company announces the pavement rehabilitation of Highway 41 to begin Feb. 26, 2024.

The rehabilitation of Highway 41 will include resurfacing and restoration of the pavement to extend and preserve the life of the new roadway. Highway 41 will be closed both northbound and southbound from Nevada Avenue to Quail Avenue.

Caltrans says this closure is scheduled to last for five months. Closures may continue for longer periods of time, if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur.

Motorists are advised by Caltrans to plan accordingly and are suggested to utilize a detour set in place.

