5 more arrested in kidnapping of 4 Americans in Mexico

Another five people have been arrested in Mexico for the kidnapping of four Americans, two of whom were killed amid the violent abduction.

The group of suspects were taken into custody Friday on charges including aggravated kidnapping and simple intention homicide, Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios Mojica wrote on Twitter shortly before 11:30 a.m. local time.

A sixth person arrested earlier this week was also being held in connection with the daytime abduction of Latavia “Tay” McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown, and Eric James Williams.

The quartet traveled from South Carolina to the border city of Matamoros for a tummy tuck procedure, booked by McGee for March 3. Woodward and Brown were killed when gunmen opened fire on their vehicle. Williams was wounded while McGee remained unharmed.

All four friends were then ushered into the back of a truck and whisked away by the gunman. It took authorities several days to locate the group, all of whom, including the bodies of those killed, have returned to the United States.

The arrest announcement comes a day after the Scorpions faction of the Gulf Cartel — the group believed to be responsible for the kidnappings — sent a letter to law enforcement condemning the violence, which they say was carried out by rogue members.

“We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who at all times acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline,” the letter said.

The note also reportedly came with an image of five men facedown on the pavement with their hands tied. According to the Associated Press, they were found tied up inside a vehicle authorities had previously linked to the deadly crime.

Attorney General Mojica did not say whether the men arrested Friday are the same ones turned in by the cartel.

———