5 More Reasons This 6.5%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is a Great Long-Term Buy

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA) spent the past couple of years shoring up its financial profile by selling assets. That gave it the funds to invest in high-return expansion projects. Those moves are starting to pay dividends. Not only has the oil pipeline master limited partnership (MLP) delivered exceptional financial results this year, but it has also boosted its distribution to investors by 20%.

The company expects both trends to continue over the next few years. That was evident from the comments of CEO Willie Chiang on the second-quarter conference call. He spent some time discussing five of the company's latest expansion projects, which should fuel high-return growth in the coming years.

1. Wink-to-Webster keeps getting better

Chiang started the expansion project highlight reel by stating that "we have continued to enhance the Wink to Webster project," which is a large-scale oil pipeline in the Permian. The company added three new partners to the project during the quarter and expects to add one more in the future. Not only will these partners help fund the project, but they're also bringing significant long-term volume commitments. On one hand, the addition of several new partners has reduced Plains All American's interest in the project from 20% to 16%. However, it will now earn a much higher return on the capital it invests in the new pipeline.

2. We're moving forward with the Diamond and Capline projects

Next, Chiang noted that the company and its partners "sanctioned an expansion and extension, which will connect the Diamond Pipeline to the Capline system." As part of this project, Plains All American and its partners will reverse the flow of the Capline system. That will enable them to better meet the needs of oil shippers in the mid-continent region. The companies moved forward with the project after receiving "a sufficient level of long-term commitments to achieve our targeted investment return threshold." However, Chiang also noted that the partners are "working to further enhance returns by bringing additional committed volumes to the system."

3. Saddlehorn is getting a boost

Chiang then stated that the company and its partners "announced a capacity expansion of up to 100,000 barrels per day, plus a new Ft. Laramie origin on Saddlehorn pipeline, which is underpinned by long-term volume commitments." They're mainly adding new pumping capacity, which is a low-cost way to increase the amount of oil that can flow through a pipeline. As such, the company will earn an attractive return on its investment in this project.