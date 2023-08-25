5 more Trump co-defendants surrender in Georgia

Five more of former President Trump’s co-defendants surrendered at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta early Friday morning, according to jail records.

All but two of the 19 co-defendants in the case have now surrendered in advance of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s (D) deadline of noon Friday.

In the hours following Trump’s surrender, co-defendants Robert Cheeley, Jeffrey Clark, Misty Hampton, Michael Roman and Shawn Still surrendered, booking reports show. They all previously negotiated their bail and were released after being booked.

Two of the newly surrendered defendants are actively attempting to move their charges to federal court.

Clark, a former Justice Department official whom Trump wanted to appoint as attorney general to investigate his baseless claims of election fraud, had attempted to block his arrest as he attempts the move, but a judge rejected the effort earlier this week.

Still, who signed documents purporting to be one of Georgia’s valid presidential electors and is now a state senator, filed to move his charges shortly after Trump’s surrender Thursday night.

Two of the other co-defendants who surrendered early Friday are also alleged to have involvement in the fake electors plot.

Cheeley, a Georgia-based attorney, faces 10 counts in the indictment over the accusations. Roman worked on Trump’s 2020 campaign and is charged with seven counts.

Hampton, meanwhile, is accused of helping facilitate an election equipment breach at an elections office in Coffee County.

The developments leave two defendants who have yet to surrender, with just hours until Willis’s deadline. They have both already negotiated their bond packages.

The duo comprises Trevian Kutti, a former publicist for rapper Ye, and Stephen Lee, an Illinois-based minister. They are accused of influencing an election worker.

Harrison Floyd, a leader of Black Voices for Trump who is also accused of influencing the election worker, is the only defendant to surrender without previously negotiating bail.

He surrendered Thursday afternoon and was detained in the jail overnight, booking records show. He has not been released.

