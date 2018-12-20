The 5 Most Googled Health Symptoms and How to Deal With Them

Let’s start this article with a public service announcement: If you’re experiencing long-term and/or painful symptoms, especially related to breathing, your first call should be a medical professional. However, when it comes to less urgent health problems, most of us with access to smartphones are probably more likely to start with Google. A study conducted in 2018 by Medicare Health Plans used Google Trends to find out which symptoms people in each state were looking up most often. Here are the top five most common and/or strangest concerns — with advice on what to do next if you were one of those worried Googlers.

Morning sickness

One of the best-known signs of early pregnancy, morning sickness seems to be a particular concern for people in Arizona and Utah, but it’s pretty common everywhere. “Approximately two-thirds of women experience morning sickness, which is nausea or vomiting during the first trimester of pregnancy,” explains family medicine practitioner Dr. Fatima Hussain, MD. But the name is slightly misleading, says Dr. Honore Lansen, MD, a family practitioner at One Medical: “Morning sickness is an annoying misnomer, since it can happen at any time of day and can range from unpleasant to incapacitating. While it’s most common in the first trimester and occurs as a result of fluctuating hormone levels, some parents-to-be are unfortunate enough to experience it throughout pregnancy. In that latter case, it’s usually considered a severe version that we call hyperemesis gravidarum, and medication options are available.” If you recognize that Latin name (and not because you’ve had it yourself) it might be because the Duchess of Cambridge famously suffered from this condition through all three of her pregnancies.

For the more common version that subsides after the first trimester, Dr. Lansen says the most helpful intervention is “being mindful — taking it easy and slowing down.” She adds, “It can be tempting to continue your usual routine at your usual pace. But slowing down a little, at least enough to listen to your body’s cues, can help to prevent a sudden bout of nausea. Eating smaller meals more frequently and slower than usual can help aid digestion. Acupuncture, vitamin B6, and ginger in moderate amounts have also been shown to help prevent and treat nausea in pregnancy.” That being said, she says, “Of course, before starting any supplement, it’s important to discuss with your healthcare provider.”

Sweaty Palms

California is famous for its sunshine, so maybe it’s not surprising that Googlers there are concerned with sweat. But excessively sweaty palms might have less to do with the weather and more to do with your body. “Hyperhidrosis occurs when you sweat more than normally, for no reason, even when it’s cold,” says Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, MD, family and emergency physician. “Normally the eccrine sweat glands on our bodies are activated and cause us to sweat when we’re exercising, or in hot weather, or when under stress. For some people, these sweat glands are always activated.” Although annoying, she says, hyperhidrosis is not usually harmful.

For people who are worried about excess sweat, Dr. Lansen suggests a medical consultation to find out if it’s hyperhidrosis. On a day-to-day basis, she says, “Applying baby powder or cornstarch before heading out the door or into a meeting can be helpful. Keeping tissues on hand is good for a quick blot. And alcohol-based hand sanitizer is great in a pinch, as alcohol has a drying effect.” In the long term, she says, “Treatment options range from prescription-strength topical antiperspirants to Botox injections into the palm.” So no, you don’t have to sweat it forever.

Congestion